COVID-19: The new norm

I was a sophomore in high school when COVID-19 made its first big wave through the United States. I remember getting a week off of school and then later figuring out that we wouldn’t be going back at all. At the time, this seemed like the best thing in the world. I didn’t have to go to school, and I didn’t have to get up in the morning for school.
The one bad thing that came along with this was not being able to see my friends every day. This was a bad thing, but we would still visit each other at times. The other things that I missed out on were things for sports throughout the summertime. There were camps and activities that we would usually do for basketball and football that we couldn’t do because of COVID. It stunk missing out on these things, but it was also kind of nice at the same time. I was able to work more throughout the summer and make more money. I didn’t have to take as much time off as I normally would because of school activities. It did feel like I was missing out on some things, but it was also kind of nice because I wasn’t as busy. I was still able to see my friends and go make money.
I haven't really lost anything to COVID, but there also really hasn’t been anything good that has come from it. It has kind of been something that has been around and I have gotten used to.