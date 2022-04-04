COVID-19 offers job opportunities for teen

COVID-19, yes, another article about this virus. COVID-19 has been around for the majority of my high school experience. My school closed down in March of my freshman year. Since then, I can’t say everything has gone back to “normal.”
Many public gatherings that were once in person are now online. Last year, many events that I looked forward to were canceled. This included the March for Life, summer sports and concerts. Not only these, but two years ago, I could barely leave my house. Of course, I enjoyed staying up late and taking naps all day, but it got old. I missed social interactions and seeing fellow students at school. Without the excuse of school, I realized I didn’t talk to many of my classmates. It made me somewhat sad to think about.
I can’t say that quarantine was completely terrible. With all summer sports canceled, I had the chance to work way more hours. I picked up a job for a lawn mowing company. Averaging about 15,000 steps a day, I never gained the COVID “19 pounds” that some people had. Also, I got extremely tan. I guess spending eight hours a day in the sun will do that to you.
Also, my mom did not want us on our phones all day, so we played plenty of family games. I really enjoyed this except for the times when all I wanted was a nap. Other activities included rearranging my room, late-night movies with my sister and deep cleaning my closet. It gave me time to do the projects that I convinced myself I didn’t have time for.
Unfortunately, we bought a house before the virus hit. It was a major fixer-upper. Because of the newly allotted time, Dad decided that it would be “fun” to do all the demolition ourselves. After the first 15 minutes, smashing walls isn’t as fun. On the bright side, my cousins came over to help, and it gave me an opportunity to hang out with them.
I’m grateful for the time that the virus gave me, but I’m not sure that I can say it outweighed the bad. I missed out on a lot of opportunities, and I really missed socializing. I hope that I am able to continue the rest of my high school experience without COVID-19 getting in the way.