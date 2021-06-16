COVID-19 altered many American's diets

COVID changed how America eats, according to a Successful Farming article I recently read, which may change how we farm. How did COVID affect our food choices?
People are eating more “superfoods” — foods that will boost their immunity including increased sales of anything citrus. There’s more interest in probiotic foods like kombucha. Tofu sales are up which is good for the soybean market.
It might be because people didn’t like losing their sense of taste but grocery stores are seeing sales of food ingredients with fuller flavors like maple flavored walnuts, pumpkin seed oil, and lemon honey. Plain old vanilla isn’t going to cut it for people who couldn’t fully taste their food for a week. I’m more apt these days to put a little hot sauce on my food to jazz it up a bit.
People are also wanting more flavor choices so they’re more likely to eat foods they might not have tried in the past. According to this article, chickpeas are the new cauliflower. Apples, oranges and bananas might be replaced in a grocery cart by star fruit, mushrooms and mango.
People were home more through the pandemic which really changed their food habits. More people are likely now to eat breakfast because they had time to during the pandemic. They made foods that they hadn’t had time to before like yeast breads and more complicated dishes. When you’re home more, you have time to make your comfort foods like fried chicken and homemade chocolate cake.
Even restaurants have been changed long term by COVID 19 as they are still serving more take out meals and meal kits. I remember the first time we went to a restaurant after months of not being able to and we were impatient with how long we had to sit and wait for our food. We weren’t used to sitting at an empty table for 20 minutes. Appetizers are more popular and some buffet lines that disappeared may never come back. They are selling more meat which is good for a meat producing state like Nebraska.
An interesting thing about how COVID affected people’s eating is that shortages made them have to try other brands rather than the one they’re always purchased and, in some cases, they found something better. They couldn’t find their favorite brand of peanut butter but found that a cheaper brand or even almond butter tasted even better. I’m still tempted to stockpile yeast.
Food habits have certainly changed in the Becker household. There are certain foods that still don’t taste good to me so my whole diet has changed. Where I used a eat a little yogurt I now buy Greek yogurt by the quarts. We’re more likely now to have pancakes for breakfast instead of cornflakes since our pandemic breakfasts were more robust.
The pandemic is possibly drawing to a close but the way we cook and eat has probably changed forever.