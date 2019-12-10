Two of the key pieces in the success of the Norfolk High swimming and diving program have a connection.
Seniors Courtney Flohr and Kellen Carney are cousins whose mothers--Rebecca and Elissa--are sisters (daughters of Chuck and Kathy Balsiger) who both swam competitively for the Panthers. Kellen’s father Pat is also a former Norfolk High swimmer.
“It’s an interesting situation because it’s a family affair. Courtney and Kellen’s mothers were swimmers in the Norfolk High swim program back in the 1980’s, and now these two are cousins who swim,” Norfolk High coach David Nelson said. “They’ve continued that tradition.”
On Tuesday evening the girls squad, with Flohr’s help, defeated Fremont in dual action 136-42, while Carney and the boys team downed the Tigers 119-54.
Nelson said another highlight of the meet was for the team to get to watch the divers compete.
“The girls swam pretty well; I was pretty pleased with how everybody competed,” Nelson said. “This meet is always tricky because we’re in the middle of our hard training, and it’s our third meet in five or six days.”
“I had some kids try one of their main events and an ‘off’ event, so we tried some different things,” he said. “I thought our relays were really strong; we’ve got some unique situations where we don’t know where we’re going to put everyone, so there’s a lot of kids competing for spots.”
Flohr had a successful meet, finishing first in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle, while also swimming legs on the Panthers’ winning 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
“It was a pretty good day for the beginning of the season; I don’t train for swimming during the offseason, so this is my third week of practice in the pool,” Flohr said. “I’ve been running all summer for cross country, so I’m really happy with my times, especially because we’ve been doing hard practices.”
“I think I’m faster than last year’s times at the beginning, and when I looked at my times from last year, I didn’t have a race where I got slower--I got a little bit faster every week,” she said. “I believe in the program coach Nelson has us on, and I’m excited for what our team can do.”
Nelson is impressed with Flohr’s progress during her four-year career.
“Courtney has really come along over the past four years since she came in as a freshman who was a state relay swimmer. It’s also cool that she’s a cross country runner in the fall, a multi-sport athlete, and the way she’s able to manage that along with her extremely good academics,” Nelson said. “She really surprised us with some of her relay splits her freshman year, but her sophomore year she continued getting better, and then her junior year she really blossomed--qualifying individually in two events, although we only put her in the 50-free at state because she could make all three of our relays fast.”
“This year we’re hoping that she can contribute at state, not just on relays but also make our team even stronger with some points in individual events,” he said.
Another of the highlights of the girls side of the meet was Annika Harthoorn’s state-qualifying time in the 100 freestyle.
“Annika had a really good 100-Free time in a race where she swam against a really fast Fremont swimmer named Emma Walz who has been a state finalist,” Nelson said.
The Norfolk High boys also had a good meet, although the team’s lack of depth and new faces were a factor in the way the coaching staff determined the team’s events.
“We do not have a lot of depth, so I was very impressed with how we competed with brand new swimmers swimming varsity events,” Nelson said. “We had kids thrown in situations so we could do our best as a team. It’s a difficult situation where we have to put our kids in their best events just so we can be competitive, but our boys stepped up to the challenge, and I’m really proud of our new swimmers for the way they’re able to do it.”
Carney did his part for the Panthers by winning the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and also paced Norfolk’s 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay to first-place finishes.
“I had a really good day; I think I got both my state-cuts in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke,” Carney said. “In the 100-free I was trying to get under 50, and I just got under it (49.76), and in the 100-back I was just focusing on underwaters and relaxed swimming, and I went a much faster time than I thought.”
“It was a really good day; we’ve been going hard at practice, so it was good to see the performances we had today,” he said. “I want to win state. I’ve got ideas--maybe the 50 freestyle, maybe the 100 backstroke also. My 100-back always gets much faster when I taper at the end of the year, so I think I’ll be able to put up a good fight.”
Nelson said Carney’s leadership for this year’s young team comes from the program’s success he’s experienced going back to his freshman year.
“When Kellen was a freshman, the boys team was the state runnerup and he was on those relays and was in the finals in both his events, so he’s in a unique situation where he has ‘finalled’ (among the top eight) in every individual event and every relay he has swam at the state meet,” Nelson said. “I don’t know if there’s another Norfolk swimmer that has ever done that--final in every event, all four years.”
Carney appreciates his four-year career in the Norfolk High swimming and diving program.
“It’s been a blast; during my four years I’ve seen the team change in its dynamic,” Carney said. “As a freshman we had a very strong core of guys and a lot of depth, and this year we have some really good skilled swimmers and a lot of new guys who are coming in, helping out the team. So it’s a matter of getting those guys in gear.”
“When I was a freshman I was the guy everyone was giving tips to, but now, as a senior, I’m helping the younger guys,” he said.
The leadership of Flohr and Carney, as well as the support of their families, have been positive influences on the Norfolk High program.
“Both of those kids are great leaders, in and out of the pool,” Nelson said. “Courtney is more of a leader by example, and Kellen is little more vocal and inspirational, but both are a huge part of the program and have done great things. And their families have been a big part of the competitive swimming community.”
Dual meet results--girls
Norfolk 136, Fremont 42
GIRLS: 200 medley relay: 1. NOR, 1:55.15 (Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Morgan Herley). 200 freestyle: 1. Emma Walz, FRE, 2:03.96; 2. Joslyn Jacobs, NOR, 2:10.00. 200 individual medley: 1. Olberding, NOR, 2:25.71. 50 freestyle: 1. Courtney Flohr, NOR, 26.74. Diving: 1. Kiran Walker, NOR, 198.20 pts. 100 butterfly: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 1:02.70. 100 freestyle: 1. Lauren Jacobsen, NOR, 54.94. 500 freestyle: 1. Olberding, NOR, 5:54.39. 200 freestyle relay: 1. NOR (Flohr, Maggie Waddington, Jacobs, Harthoorn). 100 backstroke: 1. Harthoorn, NOR, 1:00.17. 100 breastroke: 1. Katherine Meuret, NOR, 1:14.28. 400 freestyle relay: 1. NOR, 4:05.32 (Herley, Olberding, Taylor Rossman, Flohr).
Dual results--boys
Norfolk 110, Fremont 54
BOYS: 200 medley relay: 1. NOR, 1:47.02, (Benjamin Spray, Mason Olmer, Kellen Carney, Benjamin Bugenhagen). 200 freestyle: 1. Nate Liess, NOR, 1:58.08. 200 individual medley: 1. Ben Spray, NOR, 2:08.57. 50 freestyle: 1. Olmer, NOR, 23.67. Diving: 1. Nathan Hopkins, NOR, 238.15 pts. 100 butterfly: 1. Olmer, NOR, 56.10. 100 freestyle: 1. Carney, NOR, 49.76. 500 freestyle: 1. Liess, NOR, 5:23.11. 200 freestyle relay: 1. NOR, 1:45.20 (Bugenhagen, Nathan Filipi, Cameron Korth, Liess). 100 backstroke: 1. Carney, NOR, 54.88. 100 breaststroke: 1. Spray, NOR, 1:06.49. 400 freestyle relay: 1. NOR, 3:25.90 (Olmer, Liess, Spray, Carney).