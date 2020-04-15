MADISON — It’s business — but not as usual — at the Madison County Courthouse.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, provided an update Tuesday on how operations are going in light of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ guidelines with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uhlir said it looks as though residents have been complying with social distancing directives. He noted that as of Tuesday morning, there had been six positive tests for COVID-19 out of more than 200 tests administered in the county. There also have been two deaths in the county.
“I think we’re seeing in Madison County that we’re having people follow the rules,” Uhlir said. “I think that we’re doing a good job. I think the sheriff’s department is on board.”
Uhlir said everyone wants to get back to normal, but don’t expect it to happen suddenly.
“As long as it took us to go down into this rabbit hole, it’s going to take us as long to get back out,” Uhlir said. “What we want is everybody to be safe and do the right things.”
The county is providing all services it usually does but requires appointments ahead of time and encourages business transactions to be completed by mail when possible.
Last week, Ricketts, issued “Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy,” which are in effect until the end of the month. They are:
1. Stay home. No nonessential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.
2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the 6-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
3. Shop alone and only once a week. Do not take family with you.
4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.
5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially distanced activity.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said some people might look at the restrictions as a punishment, but they are not a punishment.
“We’re trying to be more cautious,” Schmidt said. “We’d much rather be overly cautious than under cautious.”
Uhlir said the county would continue following the governor’s recommendations, including when the courthouse reopens, along with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
“Between those two resources, that’s kind of where we’ve been getting our information so far,” he said.
For now, the courthouse will be closed — except by appointment — at least through April 30. County board meetings are expected to continue to be by Zoom at least through May 31.
Madison County commissioners
Members present: Chairman Ron Schmidt, Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff; and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 25 minutes, including early meeting as board of equalization.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Approved Hinze’s Lot Split, which is at 54637 832nd Road, south of Battle Creek.
— Approved a contract with gWorks to capture oblique imagery on Madison County rural improvements.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for the official bond of Tim Means as secretary/treasurer of Meadow Grove Rural Fire District.
— Acknowledged receipt of COVID-19 disaster declarations from County of Madison, City of Battle Creek, City of Newman Grove, Norfolk Public School District 2, Battle Creek Public School District 5 and Northeast Community College.
— Approved an agreement with Northeast Community College for temporary easement for construction on East Benjamin Avenue.
— Approved an agreement with the State of Nebraska for permanent easement for construction of the East Benjamin Avenue project.
— Authorized advertising for bids for armor coat surfacing for 2020.
— Authorized advertising for bids for road striping for 2020.
— Approved a letter agreement with CMCA Architects for renovations to a communications room at an estimated of $10,000.
— Approved an administrative agreement with First Concord Benefits Group to provide conditional cash-in-lieu options to employees.
— Canceled a check payable to Electronic Contracting Co.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.
— Jerry Guenther