Courtesy Ford of Norfolk has moved from its longtime downtown location to the former Shopko building, bringing vehicle shopping indoors with its new showroom.
Over the past couple of decades, Courtesy Ford has brought new vehicles, used vehicles, auto services, repairs and parts to Northeast Nebraska.
Now, with its new technology and move to 2005 Krenzien Drive in Norfolk, Courtesy Ford envisions a new way of car buying.
"We've created an indoor facility for vehicle shopping where you can shop a variety of new vehicles indoors," said Al Rajaee, president of Courtesy Ford of Norfolk. "We wanted to create the 'wow' factor with the climate controlled experience."
Courtesy Ford took the original Shopko building and turned it into a completely new footprint for dealerships.
A new climate controlled model showroom and reception area allow customers and guests to take a look at up to 50 new and used vehicles in an indoor facility.
The 88,000-square-foot building brings in a new environment of buying a vehicle while the space allows customers to shop comfortably.
"The driving force behind our move was to create a new atmosphere for our customers and build up the Ford brand in Northeast Nebraska. Part of our commitment to Norfolk and the surrounding area was to build a new Ford store and to accommodate to the future of the automobile industry in Norfolk," Rajaee said. "I think the customers and our guests will agree that this is one of the best experiences they will have in car buying."
Not only does Courtesy Ford provide a massive environment for customers to shop for vehicles, the dealership also has a state-of-the-art service and parts department, kids room with arcade games, snack bar, indoor gym for employees and an indoor climate control reception area for service customers, along with 26 service bays, 10 sales offices and 10 support offices.
"Consumers ask for more convenience and more openness, along with being able to look at vehicles in a comfortable environment. When we started looking at this new way of doing the design, there were not a lot of dealerships that can accommodate customers to the level that we have gone," Rajaee said. "It was a big risk and a big challenge, but it's something that we are excited to bring to Norfolk, and it's a legacy that we will leave behind.
“This is definitely a dealership that will take us to the next generation and beyond."
The move started right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the virus didn't get in the way of the relocation. The pandemic did make a massive difference in inventory for Courtesy Ford from 2019 to 2021.
"We of course still deal with COVID and other factors in the market," Rajaee said. "Fortunately for us, we were allocated additional inventory for our new dealership. We have probably more inventory than some dealerships our size. But that inventory challenge is going to be here for at least the foreseeable future."
At the completion of the yearlong relocation across town, Courtesy Ford of Norfolk have been at the new location since the beginning of February and is ready to welcome those from around the Northeast Nebraska area.
"It is definitely a totally new experience. I don't think that there's anything like it in Northeast Nebraska, and we can't wait to show it to the community," Rajaee said. "We want to invite the public to take a look for themselves. It is a totally new experience, and I think the consumers around Norfolk and the surrounding area should come take a look at the new facility, new technology and everything we have to offer.
“The equipment that we have brought in is all state-of-the-art, and we can't be more excited to share it with the folks in Northeast Nebraska."