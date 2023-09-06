Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Chap Kerrigan, 29, to Monique Shavlik, 34. Adam Lueninghoener, 40, to Brandi Feldmann, 30. Johnathan White, 25, to Tiffany Bernasek, 25.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Ryan Forth v. Duanea Forth. Joanne Perrin v. David Perrin. Julie Nemec v. Duane Nemec. Monica Urquidez Torres v. Julian Alejos Bueno. Victor Hernandez Gonzalez v. Rene Monterrosa.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Rebecca R. Shafer, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Chase Divan, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Kipp A. Lawson, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 21 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 22 days served, costs.
Eryn J. Arbuthnot, third-degree assault, 7 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Martin Cruz, contributing to the delinquency of a child, 1 year in the Madison County Jail, costs.
City ordinance violations
Alyssa L. Grant, theft of library materials, $28.94 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jacob R. Kittle, delivery of methamphetamine — two counts.
Christopher J. Miller, third-degree sexual assault of a child, intentional child abuse.
Zachary H. Price, third-degree assault on an officer.
Chad A. Wilson, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
L.F. Noll v. Darby J. Kelley III, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,722.87, costs.
Speeding violations
Yanela Nemer Gonzalez, $75, costs. Adrian A. Moreno Curbelo, $125, costs. Zachary M. McCoy, $75, costs. Jose M. Espinales Mendez, $25, costs. Ngay Lwe, $75, costs. Jena K. Holmes, $125, costs. Jessica L. Kilcoin, $25, costs. Marcus R. Gubbels, $75, costs.
Other citations
Matthew E. Hunter, no valid registration, $25, costs. Taggart C. Bailey, no valid registration, $25, costs. Steven M. Sanderford, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $50, costs. Belzasar Vargas-Rivera, violation of 30-day immunity by a nonresident, $25, costs. Cody J. Sutton, failure to display proper number of plates, speeding, $100, costs. Denilson A. Arbizu Garcia, improper/defective vehicle lights, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Ashton P. Macken, no valid registration, $25, costs. Julia K. Rodriguez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Trenton D. Vonderohe, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Caden D. Carley, stop sign violation — two counts, $150, costs. Nery O. De Juan Virves, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Maria Gonzalez De Cisneros, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kenzie R. Janssen, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Lisa L. Colsden, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
