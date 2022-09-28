Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Richard Brochtrup, 55, to Marsha Kruse, 48. Kevin Kaup, 59, to Mai Harder, 57. Clint Meis, 31, to Sara Frauendorfer, 30. Eriberto Figueroa, 31, to Marisol Andon, 48.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Rafael K. Perez, 34, Battle Creek, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 63 days served, 12 months postrelease supervision, costs.
Jose Rodriguez Jr., 26, 213 Jefferson Ave., third-degree sexual assault, child abuse, 24 months probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 4 days served, costs.
Nasim McQueen, 23, Omaha, attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver while possessing a firearm, 6 to 12 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 72 days served, costs.
Dionte Ray, 20, Omaha, attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 96 days served, costs.
Amber Bruguier, 37, Madison County Jail, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse, 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 124 days served, costs.
Doug L. Brown, 44, Madison County Jail, delivery of methamphetamine, 2 to 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 91 days served, costs.
Elena Flores, 26, 725 S. 20th St., Unit D, theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999), 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months probation, 200 hours community service, costs.
Zoe B. Rena, 35, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 178 days served, costs.
Blaize A. Warnick, 29, Nebraska State Penitentiary, attempted theft by receiving ($5,000 or more), possession of methamphetamine, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 11 days served, 12 months postrelease supervision, costs.
Percy M. Weaver, 37, Norfolk Regional Center, third-degree assault on a health care professional, attempted third-degree assault of a health care professional, assault by mutual consent, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Jeremy W. Jones, 32, Madison County Jail, postrelease supervision violation for resisting arrest, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 40 days served, costs.
Rachael Lambley, 24, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine — two counts, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 136 days served, costs.
Herman Santifer, 56, Madison County Jail, child abuse, 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 245 days served, 12 months postrelease supervision, costs.
Daniele L. Sleister, 42, Tilden, possession of oxycodone, 6 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 6 days served, costs.
Colby R. Anderson, 39, 808 W. Park Ave., possession of methamphetamine, 24 months probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 67 days served, unless waived, costs.
Nathaniel I. Dykes-Leach, 28, Lincoln, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 24 months Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 8 days served, unless waived, costs.
Justis J. Calkins, 25, Madison County Jail, attempted possession of methamphetamine, possession of tramadol, driving under suspension, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 54 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Lucas E. Dean, 32, Wayne, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 17 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Nicole E. Reagan, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Samantha K. Nilles, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Justin M. Wilson, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, $375, costs.
Nicholas A. Asmussen, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Siara A. Thompson, false reporting, $250, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Kiana N. Garcia, abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Thomas J. Ingram, second-degree assault.
Robert C. Spohn, second-degree forgery.
Jolyn M. Eatherton, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Cavalry SPV I v. Jose Miranda, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $788.96, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Barry Nichols, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,039.25, costs.
Cobalt Credit Union v. Gina Martin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $12,751.30, costs.
Speeding violations
Harleigh K. Colman, $125, costs. Taylor N. Asay, $25, costs. Tyjah R. Hallman, $25, costs. David W. Inderlied, $75, costs. Jonathan W. Shutt, $75, costs. Leslie M. Toro-Santana, $25, costs.
Other citations
Dathan Frazier, no proof of ownership, $50, costs. Cody M. Savage, careless driving, $100, costs. Maddox Furst, provisional operator’s license violation, $100, costs. Robert R. Kment Jr., marking violation, braking violation, tire violation, $150, costs. Andrade M. Valentin, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Michael L. Cunningham, braking violation, $50, costs. Jason L. Gronenthal, no valid registration, $25, costs. Eric K. Hemmer, tire violation, load securement violation, braking violation, marking violation, $250, costs. Melissa A. Fieldgrove, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Scott M. Wacker, tire violation, $50, costs. Kendra K. Mizner, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Ashley D. Harlow, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Neal K. Hemphill, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Tremeka S. King, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Ana Y. Santillan, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Tayshaun A. Kitto, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Cody E. Haney, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jesse J. Pick, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Carson Carl, ATV on city street, $50, costs. Debra R. Jensen, failure to yield right of way, $26, costs. Gretchen L. Hild, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
