Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Caleb Licking, 24, to Madyson Doggett, 24. Antonio Robledo Mayorga, 28, to Elizabeth Gallegos Banuelos, 26. Yancey Keiser, 56, to Jean Hradec, 57. Dylan Tweedy, 27, to Abbigal Lane, 25.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Marcia Heller v. Roger Heller.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Francisca Ayala, third-degree domestic assault, $500, costs.
Osmel A. Montero Sosa, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Shon C. Little, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $300, costs.
Kevin L. Jenkins, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Juan M. Gaviria Zapata, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Nedy M. Guerra Cardenas, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Miguel A. Martinez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), minor in possession — two counts, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $3,500, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 10 days served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Richard J. Haswell, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Porfirio Perez, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, $500, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
San Te, driving under the influence, $500, 16 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Samuel Tziquin-Mach, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Jose J. Rivera Santiago, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Vito A. Desilva, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 5 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Jairo Ortega Aguillar, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.
Patrick T. Gaffney, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Fredy Y. Rodriguez-Compa, driving under suspension, failure to appear, $300, costs.
Bryan L. Corley, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Tevin X. Ross, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 11 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Justis J. Calkins, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
City ordinance violations
Nediel Santos Exposito, littering, $100, costs.
Christian A. Gastelum, no pet license — two counts, no proof of rabies vaccination — two counts, $20, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Ashley N. Gutierrez, fugitive from justice — two counts.
Eleazar Romero Guzman, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, failure to appear.
Marc Doupnik, driving without an ignition interlock.
Oso H. Cosme, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more).
Gonzalo Amescua, burglary.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Natalie Harlan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $948.64, interest, fees, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Desiree Armstrong, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $147.33, interest, fees, costs.
Galaxy International Purchasing v. William Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,662.78, costs.
Discover Bank v. Tiffany Jedlicka, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,716.95, costs.
Synchrony Bank v. Yelnia Yisel, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,163.44, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jared Kumm, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $743.96, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Joe Kelly, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,102.62, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Sarah Santiago, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $509.15, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Diane Jenkins, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,585.40, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Bryan Sterns, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $617.77, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Reynaldo Capetillo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $428.06, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Eric Hale, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $758.42, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Jennifer Dorris, Kansas City, Kansas, plaintiff awarded $1,978.17, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Christopher L. Moore, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $445.44, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Corp Solutions v. Edward Kane, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,173.07, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Donald Neidig, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,142.73, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Sterling Jewelers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $78.14, fees.
Credit Management Services v. Kimberly Thoms, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $217.88, interest, fees, costs.
CVI SGP Acquisition Trust v. Josaphat Alvarado, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,028.86, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Leona Blumenthal, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,134.68, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Tracy Schmidt, $75, costs. Gustavo Garzoria, $300, costs. Carlos Gonzalez Martinez, $125, costs. Alyssia N. Smith, $125, costs. Cohen G. Schoenfeldt, $200, costs. Melissa J. Krueger, $75, costs. Antonio Andrade, $25, costs. Madison J. Berger Michalak, $125, costs. Miri A. Hemphill, $25, costs. Ashley R. Arnburg, $200, costs. Michael Q. Connor, $75, costs. Hsar B. Say, $25, costs. George P. Freidrich, $125, costs.
Other citations
Jesus G. Veliz, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Hector E. Escobar Perez, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Olga L. Gonzalez Ramirez, no proof of insurance, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $250, costs. Vance M. Wietfeld, braking violation, $50, costs. Colby L. Legate, braking violation, load securement violation, $150, costs. Douglas C. Sullivan, overweight on axle, $150, costs. Vann A. Henry, braking violation, $50, costs. Maria F. Avila, no valid registration, $25, costs. Edward W. Van Landingham, overweight on axle, braking violation, $125, costs. Darold D. Ebsen, braking violation, $50, costs. Timothy J. Swearingen, trailer braking violation, $25, costs. Marcus R. Bernstrauch, braking violation, $50, costs. Keith H. Redwing, lights missing, $25, costs. Christopher S. Levins, lights missing, $25, costs. Shawn M. Primrose, no brake lights/turn signals, $25, costs.
Cesar J. Rodriguez Juarez, no operator’s license, speeding, $275, costs. Christian Heredia, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Kailyn L. Libengood, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Harry D. Dederman, negligent driving, $75, costs. Pat J. Clayton, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Reyna Villareal, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Andrew J. Heimes, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Brennen S. Bradley, negligent driving, $75, costs. Penny K. Sporleder, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Higini Martinez-Celestino, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Alyssa N. See, ATV on city street, $50, costs. Daniel J. Harmon, ATV on city street, $50, costs. Malachi M. Brezina, negligent driving, $75, costs. Edwin Castillo, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Angel D. Rodriguez, negligent driving, $75, costs. Randy A. Bertschinger, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.