Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Adam Cronin, 34, to Joslynn Otero, 28. John Mandel, 57, to Jo Ann Hemmer, 57. Joshua Johnston, 41, to Marissa Horst, 27.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Cayd R. McCarter, disturbing the peace, obstructing a police officer, $750, 9 months probation, costs.
Allison M. Olivia Estrada, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Judson A. Dupree, third-degree assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Saul Garcia, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Tessa Konwinski, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 12 months probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Iris Sotelo, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Antjuan D. Sanders, third-degree domestic assault, $500, 8 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 8 days served, 12 months probation, costs.
Kristi A. Allen, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $500, 12 months probation, costs.
Rafael Ramirez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Benjamin J. Blum, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — three counts, $1,000, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, $478.32 restitution, costs.
Jesse M. Prather, theft of services ($0-$500), $150, costs.
Travis J. McClain, driving without an ignition interlock device, $500, 24 months probation, costs.
Isaiah L. Francis, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $200, costs.
Brent A. Janzen, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Nicole L. Carnes, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jeremy Hogue, third-degree assault, disturbing the peace, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Jamie L. Bear, theft by receiving stolen property ($0-$500), 90 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Kaden Bear, willful reckless driving, $250, 6 months probation, vehicle impounded for 1 year, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Curtis D. Potmesil, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats.
Jeremy D. Dewitt, possession of a controlled substance.
John R. Chadek, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Cassie R. Prather, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $254.54, interest, fees, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Carl M. Sampson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,126.69, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. James C. Guthrie, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,375.49, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Brandon Aguirre, $125, costs. Carlos M. Escuela, $75, costs. Russell Marking, $25, costs. Luis G. Lopez, $25, costs. Brandi J. Sanderson, $25, costs. Maria E. Salgado, $75, costs. Joseph J. Hanzlik, $125, costs. Maddox J. Furst, $25, costs. Rachael L. Menish, $200, costs. James R. Anderson, $25, costs. Nathanael K. Kettelson, $10, costs. Annie Corbett, $25, costs. Joshua L. Davis, $25, costs. Betty B. Lopez, $200, costs. Jorge J. Arreguin, $125, costs.
Other citations
Mitchell J. Wiese, commercial motor vehicle license violation, braking violation, out-of-service violation, $300, costs. Jose A. Zazueta Arellano, commercial motor vehicle license violation, $100, costs. Kandace K. Grave, fictitious plates, no proof of insurance, $150, costs. Michael E. Sandoval, expired/fictitious in-transit decals, $25, costs. Kathy J. Hohbein, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kimberly K. McAllister, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Robert P. Brown, overweight on axle, $325, costs. Roberto Luna, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Linda D. Dahlkoetter, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Zachary P. Holinde, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kate N. Corbett, negligent driving, $75, costs. Rufino A. Segura Reyes, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Riley R. Chace, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jesus A. Mendoza, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Marcos A. Quitiero, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.