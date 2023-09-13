Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Johnathan White, 25, to Tiffany Bernasek, 25. Brandon Clausen, 27, to Lindsay Sands, 24. Lane Hegemann, 25, to Mariela Millan, 26. Adam Brodahl, 35, to Nichole Lemus, 34. Marquin Keith, 50, to Terri Kilmurry, 37. Gary Heppner, 39, to Rachelle Flores, 41. Bryce Eisenmenger, 29, to Olivia Morris, 29. Roy Neumann, 32, to Tanya Legate, 31. Joseph Walsh, 23, to Erin Schultz, 23.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Lovey L. Cosme, 34, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, possession of methamphetamine, 6 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Dominique M. Wright, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
Kayden M. Olnes, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $400, costs.
City ordinance violations
Joshua J. Arends, barking dog, $15, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
April M. Zephier, possession of a controlled substance.
Duane A. Reimer, possession of child pornography — three counts.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Sarah J. Colunga, Madison, plaintiff awarded $707.76, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Darryld Kientz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $188, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Rayne Anderson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,249.31, costs.
Discover Bank v. Jennifer Fonseca, Madison, plaintiff awarded $4,356.32, costs.
Capital One N. A. v. Alex M. Duffy, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,896.19, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Lai Hose, plaintiff awarded $1,385.37, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Malcom Martin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,347.96, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Christopher L. Jones, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $421.96, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Leonardo D. Torres Moreno, Madison, plaintiff awarded $634.03, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Tracy D. Crook-Nelson, $25, costs. Heather R. Valle Esparza, $75, costs. Jared Olson, $125, costs. Zack R. Risor, $125, costs. Ramiro E. Millan Moreno, $75, costs. Braxton Z. Dry, $75, costs. Bryan A. Lohan, $75, costs. Qi Chen, $75, costs.
Other citations
Rosalia E. Pena, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Nelly Martinez Fiel, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Lisa Golding, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Trenton V. Kirby, no license on person, speeding, $225, costs. Jeremy J. Danner, overweight on axle, $25, costs. Jose A. Ramos Hernandez, no valid operator’s license, $76, costs. Devin C. Danielson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Anna M. Greenberger, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Salvador Hernandez, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.