Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Richard Dover, 24, to Whitney Steckel, 23. Nathan Wortmann, 40, to Angela Kruid, 38. Caelan Debban, 23, to Teagan Mieth, 23. Joseph Crilly, 26, to Leslie Ramirez, 25. Dylan Field, 28, to Dayna James, 23.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Shonnard Endres v. Amber Endres. Susan Winters-Branham v. Richard Winters
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Barbara Youngblood, issuing a bad check ($0-$500), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, $40.39 restitution, costs.
Rebecka R. Parmer, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Christian K. Rogers, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jon T. Fleetwood, reckless driving, $300, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Taylor Hurich, obstructing government operations, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Earl J. Williams, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Rush F. Gubbels, illegal discharge of fireworks, $50, costs.
Jaime Sanchez-Alejo, storage of unlicensed vehicles — two counts, $120, costs.
Maddox J. Furst, curfew violations, $15, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jeanna M. Leroy, theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999).
Solomon E. Partee, possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas A. Brizendine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Katherine A. Hansen, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving without an ignition interlock.
Luis A. Alarcon, driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving during revocation.
Destiny T. Tumbs, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Jonathan J. Russell, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more).
Justis J. Calkins, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Terry Mieure, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $598.67, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Travis Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,798.50, interest, fees, costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. Norman J. Hoadley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,142.16, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Grant Thompson, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $5,994.25, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Austin Davis, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,480.46, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Cassandra F. Lough, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,267.78, fees, costs.
Plaza Services v. Deborah Schafer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $9,849.10, costs.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. William J. Oltmer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $9,009.08, costs.
Speeding violations
Kevin J. Beard Jr., $25, costs. Rodwel E. Rucu Roberty, $75, costs. Luis E. Sanchez, $25, costs. David P. Hoefer, $75, costs. Ignacio Unzueta Gonzalez, $25, costs. James R. Spencer, $75, costs.
Other citations
Nicholas P. Junck, no proof of ownership, $50, costs. Wade L. Taylor, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $50, costs. Justin D. Crawford, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jonathan Gonzales-Encarnacion, no valid registration, $25, costs. Kevin Bruening, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Imelda Cuellar, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Wade L. Taylor, fictitious/no plates, $50, costs. Haidyn G. Anderson, negligent driving, $75, costs. Aiden R. Doughty, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Donald K. Jensen Jr., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Myles I. Bailey, no valid registration, $25, costs. Adriana L. Orozco, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Bryan Rivera Cruz, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Brianna D. Ford, negligent driving, $75, costs. Amy L. Meyer, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Valaree A. Busse, following too closely, $50, costs. Donavon D. Bjorklund, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
