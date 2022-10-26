Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jonata Toribio Hernandez, 53, to Leidelize Hernandez Oliva, 43. Kevin Kimpel, 50, to Jennifer Buffington, 42. Troy Test, 52, to Rita Clyde, 55.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Logan Erickson v. Amber Erickson.
Criminal case judgments
Maxine S. Keys, 42, Madison County Jail, attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, terroristic threats, 6 to 10 years in the Madison County Jail with credit for 195 days served, costs.
Adam Henn, 41, Omaha Correctional Center, child abuse, 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Charles E. Krysl, 46, O’Neill, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), $1,000, costs.
Yandriel Rojas-Portal, 29, 1000 N. First St., unlawful intrusion, $2,500, costs.
Jacqueline L. Figueroa, 36, Columbus, driving during revocation, $3,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Leon D. Christiansen, 62, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine — two counts, 634 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 185 days served, costs.
Rafael Ramirez, 20, Norfolk, postrelease supervision violation for terroristic threats, 180 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Cory D. Sanders, 35, Madison County Jail, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 103 days served, costs.
John Lewis, 60, 810 S. Second St., attempted possession of methamphetamine, $1,000, 19 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.
Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 6 to 9 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 462 days served, $500, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Skyler Rodekohr, 28, Madison County Jail, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 145 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Dustin Peterson, 41, Madison County Jail, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, domestic abuse protection order violation, 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 144 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Nabrasnik Williams, 36, Madison County Jail, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 122 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Shaun Jenkins, 39, Madison County Jail, terroristic threats, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 131 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Joel A. Alvarez, 28, Madison County Jail, driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, $1,000, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 110 days served, license revoked for 15 years, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Kristen S. Clifford, 29, Madison County Jail, attempted second-degree assault, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with 56 days served, 1 year of postrelease supervision, costs.
Annika K. Simonson, 19, Madison, third-degree assault, 60 days in the Madison County Jail, 30 days to be served beginning Nov. 12, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Calvin C. Wright, 35, Madison County Jail, attempted terroristic threats, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 43 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Clifford J. Corn, 40, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 18 days served, costs.
Kimberly A. Doyle, 34, Norfolk, third-degree assault on an officer, third-degree assault, false reporting, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 72 days served, costs.
Seth Gatewood, 29, Thurston County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 28 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Trevor C. McKown, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 10 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Jonathan Gamez, reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $1,000, costs.
Xiomara Carballo, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Caleb R. Strong, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Arnel O. Borges, driving under suspension, $200, license revoked for 90 days, costs.
Cristina Roman-Serrano, driving under suspension, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jose J. Rivera Santiago, third-degree domestic assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Shealynn N. Palmer, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Cisco S. Rhinehart, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $1,000, costs.
Dustin W. Ham, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Natalie A. Wentling, driving under the influence of drugs, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Lance M. Hahn, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Elijah D. Biel, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), failure to appear, $500, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 8 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Britney A. Alvarado-Maciel, obstructing a police officer, $500, costs.
Dillan R. Knapp, minor in possession, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Randy J. Blacktaildeer, first-degree criminal trespassing, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 17 days served, costs.
Dustin W. Peterson, obstructing a police officer, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Joseph A. Kleve, second-degree trespassing, possession of marijuana, $500, costs.
Edgar A. Mora, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Mon’terell D. Debose, false reporting, obstructing a police officer, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Joel A. Alvarez, driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer, $1,000, 1 year in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Raydel Valladares-Sanchez, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $200, costs.
Aliosky Rodriguez-Jaime, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $250, costs.
Cory D. Sanders, obstructing a police officer, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Dylan S. Miller, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $200, $26.75 restitution, costs.
Bradley R. Bussey, violation of a harassment protection order, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Rafael Cabrera-Abreu, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
City ordinance violations
Kathy Wik, no pet license — three counts, no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large — three counts, dangerous dog at large, costs.
Jeanette L. Kortje, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, no pet license, $195, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Thomas Binder, possession of a forged instrument, failure to appear.
Byron D. Shiadek, second-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Brit J. Blanchard, possession of a controlled substance.
Bronwynn C. Birch, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine.
Garret M. Ladwig, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine.
Pamela L. Burns, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Adam L. Fuerhoff, first-degree forgery.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Rose A. Rickard, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $138.36, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. David Janssen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $654.85, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Guadalupe Reyes, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,640.01, costs.
Speeding violations
Annuel Tchetche, $25, costs. Jesse R. Gomez, $25, costs. Maria G. Ramirez, $25, costs.
Other citations
Jacob E. Sanchez, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Lois E. Hemmer, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Marty L. Landfair, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jorge Sotelo Trujillo, no proof of insurance, speeding, $125, costs. Andrea N. Kooi, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Grace D. Maxwell, no proof of insurance, speeding, $175, costs. Amanda B. Saunders, no proof of insurance — two counts, negligent driving, $275, costs. Nicolas A. Valdez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Elias R. Bartos, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Jonathan J. Krings, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Tyler J. Wurdeman, load contents violation, overweight on axle — two counts, overweight capacity plates, $250, costs. Edgar E. Hernandez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Ronald J. Beare, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Liya M. Wingett, no operator’s license, speeding, $150, costs. Melchor S. Alvarez, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Dennis B. Temple, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Nancy C. Saravia, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Macy J. Fundus, negligent driving, $75, costs. Christian T. Brandt, careless driving, $100, costs. Morag A. Keleny, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Antonio B. Gomez-Chile, no valid operator’s license, failure to yield right of way, $100, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.