Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Dante Hewitt, 21, to Riley Johnson, 21. Enio Nuñez-Velazquez, 33, to Veronica Martinez, 45. Thomas Tucker, 28, to Andrea Steffen, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Sierra Warnke v. Corbin Warnke. Samantha Buhr v. Samuel Buhr.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Isaac H. Hysell, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, $125, costs.
Ramiro Hernandez Tziquin, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Gladis Lemus-Sierra, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Saul T. Moreno, driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer, $500, 8 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Brantson Gieselman, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Amber Nielsen, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $900, 9 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Autumn L. Hanna, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Haleigh Shuck, failure to pay acceptance of delivery fee, $10, costs.
Jaime Sanchez Alejo, storage of unlicensed vehicles, $60, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Aaron Gilligan, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999).
Christopher Short, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Michele Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $305, interest, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Annie Lohan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $7,963.06, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Donald Rast, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $620.17, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Stacy L. Carpenter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $693, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Maydeling Machado, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $285, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Pamela Zazueta, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,365, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jose D. Medina, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $788, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Emily M. Morrow-Beck, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $565.72, interest, fees, costs.
Norfolk Iron & Metal v. Lindsey Designs, Garland, Texas, plaintiff awarded $15,899.64, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Josaphat Alvarado, Madison, plaintiff awarded $615.06, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Crystal Yehle, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,530.31, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Davien Battle, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $605.91, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Guadalupe Reyes, Madison, plaintiff awarded $874, costs.
Speeding violations
Denise B. Trevino, $25, costs. Rian L. Green, $125, costs. Bailey D. Christensen, $25, costs. Ladd D. Krings, $25, costs. Kaison L. Voelker, $125, costs. Matthew J. Holles, $25, costs. Alan Y. Tavarez, $75, costs. Chancey C. Grimes, $125, costs. Stefanie C. Kluthe, $26, costs. Lucia Castillo Rodriguez, $75, costs.
Other citations
Robert L. Theroes, no operator’s license, $76, costs. Jake Short, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Milthon Rojas-Gomez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Salvador H. Medrano, no operator’s license, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $125, costs. Samuel Galvan Mora, no operator’s license, speeding, $275, costs. Esteban Pulido Toscano, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Seth S. Probst, commercial motor vehicle logging violation, $100, costs. Nasir M. Osman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Caitlin P. Wiley, following too closely, $50, costs. Jonathan W. Walter, no valid registration, $25, costs. Madison J. Berger Michalak, negligent driving, $75, costs. Crystal L. Legate, no valid registration, $25, costs. Amber J. Luff, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Nicole W. Mena, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Bernard W. Fogg, improper turn, $25, costs. Juan M. Perez Espinosa, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Gavin D. Friedrich, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jonathan S. Fletcher, negligent driving, $75, costs. Lilleigh E. Brader, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
