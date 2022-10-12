Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Dylan Eisenmann, 24, to Allison Temple, 24. Bo Reh, 34, to Chom Poo Dah, 20. Dustin Allum, 36, to Amanda Field, 34. Justyn Alex, 29, to Jessica Schieffer, 27. Brandon Schock, 31 to Molly Phillips, 29. Brandon Means, 26, to Amanda Goeden, 25.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Rachelle Flores v. Adam Flores.
Criminal case judgments
Patrick C. Cole, 26, Madison County Jail, aiding consummation of a felony, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 464 days served, costs.
Dillon E. Perry, 34, Madison County Jail, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, failure to appear, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 82 days served, costs.
Tana M. Kimber, 53, 2600 Westside Plaza Drive, Apt. 122, attempted possession of methamphetamine, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 60 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Dominique J. Gonzalez, theft of library materials, $35, costs.
Ramon A. Horne, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 24 months’ probation, costs.
Paul J. Country, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 8 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 8 days served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Jeremiah T. Juracek, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Dillon T. Dittman, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, $1,000, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Hailee Perrin, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Jake J. Heesacker, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.
Todd E. Thelen, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $500, $250 restitution, costs.
Dawson D. Cavaness, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Sarah L. Martin, harassment protection order violation, $50, costs.
Alexander J. Larson, disturbing the peace, minor in possession, $800, costs.
Bryan A. Pearson, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, costs.
Vanessa Arreguin, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Nicholas D. Carlson, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Jacob C. Ingwersen, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Marlon B. Sanchez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Oscar Rodriguez, no pet license — four counts, no proof of rabies vaccination — four counts, animal at large — three counts, $105, costs.
Andrea Burbach, animal at large — two counts, harboring a cross dog or cat, $530, costs.
Corrina L. Hollman, no pet license — three counts, no proof of rabies vaccination — three counts, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, $115, costs.
Camille L. Colfack, harboring a cross dog or cat, no pet license, $250, $84.84 restitution, costs.
Janete Zavala, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, $265, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Judy Jones, violation of a cease and desist order.
Travis Belina, child abuse — two counts, tampering with a witness — two counts.
Jennifer Perrin, possession of a controlled substance.
Steven E. Plessel, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance.
Shannon M. Boyd, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense, driving without an ignition interlock, child abuse, driving during revocation, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Raquel L. Wright, possession of a controlled substance.
Xacjare J. Rath, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500) — third offense.
Arturo Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Ashley Sterns, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $239.52, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Megan Hedrick, Madison, plaintiff awarded $591.70, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jeremiah Wagner, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $598.49, costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. Josie M. Ronk, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $10,970.14, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Ann Stubbs, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,005.51, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jared Steadman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,005, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Chad Guernsey, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,469, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Alex Matson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $320.14, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Travis J. Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $800, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Amy Feary, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,298, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Randy Rodriguez, $25, costs. Jose A. Viera Jr., $75, costs. Brandon T. Davis, $75, costs. Edwin E. Arita Cruz, $25, costs. Chelsea L. Carman, $200, costs. Mitchell E. Jacobs, $25, costs. Erick Garcia Hernandez, $75, costs. Mickey L. Gifford, $75, costs. Bryana M. Tielke, $125, costs.
Other citations
Elizabeth Villaseñor, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ryker E. Theisen, commercial motor vehicle license violation, shipping papers violation, braking violation, markings violation, placarding violation, $450, costs. Scott J. Engler, commercial motor vehicle license violation, markings violation, no valid registration, load contents violation, $275, costs. Nicholas S. Niles, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Jose Ahumada Valle, failure to yield right of way, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Jose A. Sica Suhul, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Damian S. Hoadley, careless driving, $100, costs. Damien B. Timm, no motorcycle operator’s license, speeding, $375, costs. Luis R. Diaz Garces, no valid registration, $25, costs. Joseph E. Petet, no valid registration, $25, costs.
Bradley A. Dodson, using a handheld mobile device, $200, costs. Megan L. Arens, no valid registration, $25, costs. Patrick F. Clausen, marking violation, no brake lights/turn signals, braking violation, $125, costs. Bradley R. Swanson, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Rylee E. Baker, improper lane change, $25, costs. Nathan M. McKenna, improper lane change, $25, costs. Tayten W. Hitz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Forest F. Dimitt, no motorcycle helmet, $50, costs. Thomas R. Burney, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Guadalupe Lopez Lupercio, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Andrea L. Burbach, no valid registration, $25, costs. Deborah J. Caba, negligent driving, $75, costs. Eric Hernandez, stop sign violation, $75 costs. Brenden D. Brown, negligent driving, $75, costs. Memphis D. Werner, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
