Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Christopher Bovee, 45, to Amy Moler, 45. Nolan Ryan, 30, to Stephanie Smith, 31. Matthew Blume, 48, to Cherry Azarcon Avecilla, 44. Riley McFadden, 24, to Kayla De La O, 28. Matthew Divis, 31, to Kierra Schearer, 33.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Daniel Songer v. Niki Songer. Jennifer Warneke v. Chad Warneke. Brianna Peterson v. Aaron Peterson. Janet Mendenhall v. Justin Mendenhall.
Criminal case judgments
Curtis R. Dubray, 44, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, attempted sex offender registration violation, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 43 days served, costs.
Stephanie Allen, 37, McCook, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 4 days served, costs.
Xacjare J. Rath, 33, Madison County Jail, theft by unlawful taking — third offense, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 12 days served, $30 restitution, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Jacob Rakowsky, resisting arrest, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 43 days served, costs.
Franklin D. Finkral, insufficient life jackets, $50, costs.
Damen Barg, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Mark W. Patrick, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Amber R. Bruguier, third-degree assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Adamari Contreras, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Leanne K. Downes-Layton, no pet license — three counts, barking dog — three counts, $60, costs.
Hallie M. Wise, no pet license, no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large, $45, costs.
Bailey A. Kemp, animal at large — third offense, no pet license — second offense, $90, costs.
Civil case judgments
L.F. Noll v. John M. Rusk, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,550.53, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Lacey Jensen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,022.98, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Heather Hirsch, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $264, interest, fees, costs.
Accounts Management v. Natasha Tomjack, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $7,989.81, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Eric Hale, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $18,616.99, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Andrea Arreguin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $500, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Zachary A. Henery, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,425.49, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Heidi L. Schleis, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,147.45, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Cheyenne J. Hutson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,504.10, interest, fees, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Scott Wilson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $11,594, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Irma Arango, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $348.75, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Rachael L. Menish, $75, costs. Lizette Lopez, $75, costs. Alicia M. Koehler, $25, costs. Katelyn R. Tegeler, $75, costs. Hunter W. Colegrove, $75, costs.
Other citations
Brenda L. Fairbanks, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Xacjare J. Rath, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Peggy J. Clausen, improper turn, $25, costs. Jose Velez, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Michael L. Skillstad, no valid registration, $25, costs. Lindsey M. Clyde, following too closely, $50, costs. Chet A. Herley, no valid registration, $25, costs. Diana D. Morales, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Yonis A. Mohamud, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jose M. Martinez Valasquez, no valid operator’s license, $76, costs. Dawn M. Fosdick, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
Arnulfo Salas Vazquez, no valid operator’s license, speeding, $150, costs. Drevin L. Dieter, improper lane change, $25, costs. Ronald L. Pettitt, improper turn, $25, costs. Donald J. Myers, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Dean A. Wichman, improper lane change, $25, costs. Mason C. Dusek, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Lanee M. Johnson, following too closely, $50, costs. Gregory R. Miller, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Alay R. Perez Mendoza, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Brad J. Done, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
