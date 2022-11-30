Madison County court list
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Douglas Wedekind v. Rebecka Wedekind.
Criminal case judgments
Jonathan W. Walter, 43, Bloomfield, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 13 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Leticia K. Wiebelhaus, 36, Auburn, probation violation for the conviction of attempted custody order violation, probation revoked, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 20 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Noah F. Scott, obstructing a police officer, minor in possession, $650, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Cristian Santana Gregory, second-degree trespass, $300, costs.
Mackenzie C. Adle, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Daniel Paniagua Alavez, littering, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Accounts Management v. J.C. Olvera, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $797.54, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. James Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $821.81, costs.
Resurgent Receivables v. Christina Gubbels, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $798.83, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Kimberly Wiese, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Brittany Schuchman, Madison, plaintiff awarded $348.01, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Eric D. Hale, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,396.07, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. William R. Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $156.81, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Anita K. Hanks, Madison, plaintiff awarded $230.22, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kimberly J. Diaz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $639.17, interest, fees, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Dean E. Stange, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,200, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Mercedes Divis, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,058.49, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Esperanza Marquez-Salinas, $75, costs. Cody R. Granfield, $125, costs. Brie M. Meyer, $75, costs. Jessica Gutierrez, $25, costs. Kanada L. Leach, $75, costs. Brandon M. Craddock, $25, costs. Samuel R. Beran, $25, costs. Jesus R. Osorio, $75, costs.
Other citations
Sarah J. Colunga, handheld device violation, $200, costs. Alejandra Evaristo Ruiz, no valid operator’s license, following too closely, $125, costs. Juan Diaz Hernandez, stop sign violation, $75, costs .Cameron J. Borgmann, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jadon R. Olson, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Austen K. Roland, following too closely, $50, costs.
* * *
