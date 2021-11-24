Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Carlos Andrade Martinez, 23, to Lizette Estrada Contreras, 30. Anson Hawthorne, 21, to Maria Peterson, 22. Jose Guerra Rodriguez, 49, to Ericka Estrada Ovalle, 47. Joshua Wenande, 33, to Tiffany Mayland, 36. Seth Bohaty, 27, to Haley Larson, 25.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Donna Ziehmer v. Tommy Ziehmer. Katelyn Moon v. Isaac Moon. Ashley Nordhues v. Dean Nordhues.
Criminal case judgments
Jessica A. Samano, 27, 901 S. Fifth St., attempted first-degree sexual assault, 16 to 20 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 207 days served, costs.
Nathaniel M. Mahlin, 21, Madison, theft by deception ($501-$1,499), possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal mischief ($5,000 or more), flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, failure to appear when on bail, 7 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 447 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 2 years, costs.
Landon M. Batenhorst, 27, 2100 Clearfield Drive, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499), theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third conviction, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 90 days served, 24 months’ Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, $25 restitution, costs.
Gordon J. Davidson, 26, Bloomfield, attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 5 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 107 days served, costs.
Estevan Sanchez, 19, 906 S. 13th Place, possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 18 days served, costs.
Howard J. Parson Jr., 34, Beemer, possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with intent to deliver, 6 to 10 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 96 days served, costs.
Jeremie J. Jung, 33, 409 S. Eighth St., third-degree assault of a pregnant woman, false information, 175 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 93 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Victor G. Burkholder, 41, 1001 W. Michigan Ave., first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, criminal mischief ($0-$500), resisting arrest, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 117 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Jack J. McGuire, 35, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., theft by deception ($1,501-$4,999), driving during revocation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, 24 months’ probation, $2,388.93 restitution, costs.
Derrick J. Phillips, 26, 816 Forest Drive, attempted possession of buprenorphine, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 29 days served, 18 months’ probation, 90 additional days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, $34.77 restitution, costs.
Patrick J. Harlan, 54, 701 W. Maple Ave., driving under the influence — third offense, driving while license revoked from DUI, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Christopher A. Brown, 27, Pierce, probation violation for attempted delivery of methadone hydrochloride, 36-month probation period extended 6 months.
Teddy W. Kramp, 30, 111 N. Ninth St., assault by strangulation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 90 days served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Nancy Granados, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Gordon J. Davidson, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), 90 days in the Madison County Jail, $50 restitution, costs.
Catina J. Hins, driving under the influence, negligent child abuse, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 29 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Tanya Kay Kuehler, willful reckless driving, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 90 days, $300, costs.
Blake W. Buchanan, driving under the influence — second offense, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
Xavier W. Hobbs, minor in possession, 12 months’ probation, $500, costs.
Joshua S. Frymire, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Landon A. Flyinghawk, minor in possession, disturbing the peace, $400, costs.
Robert A. Christensen, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Bryan Kilpatrick-Petersen, driving under the influence, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Hunter J. Mangelsen, third-degree assault, $500, costs.
Nick A. Nelson, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Jesse D. Nurton, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Roxanne E. Deichmann, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Nathaniel Mahlin, obstructing a peace officer, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Mark A. Arias, false reporting, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Hank R. Frost, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Dylan M. Yaggie, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Wyatt D. Wollberg, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Caitlin J. Berndt, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Roberto Rodriguez, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Michelle K. Beltz, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Zackary G. Barlean, minor in possession, $250, costs.
David S. Farner, driving under the influence, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Christopher A. Brown, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving during revocation, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Stacy J. Beacom, theft of utility services, $150, costs.
Michael J. Wemhoff, trespassing, $250, costs.
Travis C. Kubes, failure to appear, burning violation, $100, costs.
Rashid D. Perry, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $500, costs.
Jeremie J. Jung, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
City ordinance violations
John A. Wittler, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Silas N. Grey, third-degree assault of an officer — two counts.
Georgia M. Little, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Tanner Carstens, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $316, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Amanda Loewe Hasebroock, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $363.06, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jose Diaz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $765.81, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Joe Kollars, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $691.26, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Steve Simonson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $250.42, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Carl Tidwell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $186.48, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Heather Vargas, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $534, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brian Lampert, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $400, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Samantha L. Suhr, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,048.97, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Neleigh Flessner, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $57.06, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Niels O. Schmidt, $75, costs. Yanexi Carrazana Placeres, $75, costs. Leroy J. Lynn, $75, costs. Daniel W. Fritz, $75, costs. Selvin R. De La Cruz, $200, costs. Kalli J. Kayl, $200, costs. Ethan D. Koehler, $25, costs. Jacob D. Wolff, $25, costs. Mikhail A. Behnke, $25, costs. Miguel A. Salas, $25, costs. Connor K. Brandt, $25, costs. Adrianna M. Dohmen, $25, costs. Eric D. Moore, $125, costs. Toby T. Wolff, $125, costs. Hunter J. Kimball, $75, costs. Kyleigh S. Rayback, $75, costs. Whitney L. West, $75, costs. Roy E. Grey, $75, costs.
Other citations
Miranda M. Rawlings, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Douglas J. Jacobs, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Jacob D. Sunderman, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Daniel R. McGuane, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Tracy L. Langan, no passing zone violation, $25, costs. Karen L. Nielsen, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Lyle E. Widhalm, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Lezly Valasquez, no valid registration, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Eryn J. Arbuthnot, provisional operator’s permit violation, $75, costs. Dominique J. Rickard, expired in-transit decals, $25, costs.
Jose A. Zavala, unsecure load, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs. Carol J. Freudenburg, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ultan M. Kienbaum, following too closely, $50, costs. Raymond A. Olson, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Harrison G. Riggle, stop sign violation, $75, costs. William K. Grothe Jr., improper lane change, $25, costs. Kendall M. Gubbels, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Alfredo Vaca Hernandez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Tyler J. Reikofski, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jorge L. Rocha Mendez, defective equipment, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs.
* * *
