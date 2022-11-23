Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Troy Magstadt, 24, to Brooke Lee, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Lawrence Walz III v. Amy Walz.
Criminal case judgments
Luis J. Morales, 31, 205 E. Klug Ave., driving during revocation, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 45 days to be served immediately, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Joseph Bernie, 29, Madison County Jail, attempted first-degree false imprisonment, child abuse, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 114 days served, costs.
Jeremy D. Dewitt, 44, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 66 days served, 9 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Jose A. Leon, 32, 300 Oak St., attempted assault by strangulation, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 9 days served, costs.
Sevon Lyonz, 27, Madison County Jail, postrelease supervision violation on the convictions of third-degree assault on a health care professional and terroristic threats, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 31 days served, costs.
Eirene E. Waite, 58, burglary, attempted possession of methamphetamine, Madison County Jail, 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 65 days served, $578 restitution, costs.
Nakia R. Wells, 35, 605 S. First St., delivery of hydrocodone, 5 years’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 5 days served, $280 restitution, costs.
Dennis Nekolite, 32, Holt County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Thomas Binder, 32, Madison County Jail, possession of a forged instrument, attempted failure to appear, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 73 days served, $4,607 restitution, costs.
Brit J. Blanchard, 35, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 51 days served, costs.
Solomon E. Partee, 34, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation on the conviction of possession of MDMA, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 58 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Tomasa Perez Velasquez, disturbing the peace, fraudulent identification, failure to yield right of way, no valid operator’s license, $900, costs.
Handel Chiong, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Destiny T. Tumbs, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 80 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, 240 hours’ community service, costs.
Brian H. Nickels, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Eric J. Jones, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tahashaye T. Canty-Neely, driving under suspension, $500, costs.
Jose D. Leon-Carmona, driving during revocation, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 13 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jesse R. Batt, driving under the influence, driving during revocation, driving under suspension, $1,000, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Madison A. Howard, minor in possession — two counts, $800, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Yandriel Rojas-Portal, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, costs.
Elijah M. Hespen, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Seth W. Scranton, minor in possession, $500, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Kendra L. Beltz, minor in possession — two counts, $800, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Sarah M. Thomas, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 12 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Denis Salgado, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Maximino Miron Moreno, reckless driving, $500, costs.
David A. Cubillos Jr., driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Gracie M. Ethofer, minor in possession, $500, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Stefanie N. Applequist, theft by deception ($0-$500), driving under suspension, 32 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, costs.
Devin N. Zollars, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Michael W. Thibodeau, disturbing the peace, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $350, $24.96 restitution, costs.
Mason V. Plock, minor in possession, $500, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Marily Zavala, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $100, costs.
Dustin T. Wright, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $500, costs.
Konni Lorenzo, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
James L. Short, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Josue L. Garcia, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
City ordinance violations
Michelle L. Blevins, theft of library materials, costs.
Brian W. Matthies, theft of library materials, costs.
Andrea L. Burbach, animal at large, $60, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Judson A. Dupree, third-degree assault on an officer.
Cody J. Randall, delivery of methamphetamine, first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Hoffart, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, assault by strangulation.
Josue Larios-Ramos, driving during revocation.
Jacob N. Paulsen, third-degree assault on an officer.
Rashid Perry, third-degree domestic assault — second offense.
Manuel Larios-Ramos, failure to stop and render aid at an injury accident.
Bobby Lovenburg, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense.
Alexandra D. Jacobsen, possession of a controlled substance.
Edward L. Childress, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Sabrina Price, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $632.04, costs.
Accounts Management Inc. v. Megan R. Mueller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,543.82, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Lorena Rodriguez, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $406, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Deana R. Foster, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $514.34, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Daniel Reuss, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,580.55, interest, fees, costs.
Columbus Credit Services v. Eduardo Cabrales Cervantes, plaintiff awarded $2,795.40, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Heather Salmon, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $138.60, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Angel A. Monroe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $571.71, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Rebecca Sonnier, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,909.60, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Cathy Klug, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $122.26, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Richard L. Schafer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,287.30, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kari L. Baugher, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $516.39, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Roy Bullard, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $867.15, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Nicole L. Henning, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $102.51, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Anthony Martinez, $25, costs. Juan J. Sanches, $75, costs. Alejandro Ramirez-Quintero, $125, costs. Geyler Rodriguez Mancebo, $200, costs. Shawn M. Shahan, $75, costs. Brenna F. Wilson, $125, costs. Dylan M. Parr, $125, costs. Timothy J. Sweeney, $25, costs. Danielle L. Bauer, $75, costs. Lochlan J. Simonson, $125, costs. Nora N. Gonzalez Lemus, $75, costs. Eduardo Galarza, $125, costs. Barbaro J. Batista Romero, $125, costs. Alexa D. Wamberg, $200, costs.
Other citations
Ramiro Xorxe Garcia, no operator’s license, $500, costs. Tammy J. Buck, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs. Eric C. Barnes, no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Erik E. Baumgart, shipping papers violation, $100, costs. Terry L. Fowler, shipping papers violation, $100, costs. Gordon W. Block, logging violation, $100, costs. Jeremy D. Koller, logging violation, $100, costs. Anderson Esquivel Merida, no operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Jonathan M. De Anda, no valid registration, $25, costs. Gilberto Castro, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jared J. Schantz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jordan M. Sukup, negligent driving, $75, costs. Muryam Kouatli, no valid registration, $25, costs. Christopher B. Matthies, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
Janet M. Hartung, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kaden M. Knoell, exhibition driving, $25, costs. Ronald U. Unger, improper lane change, $25, costs. Christopher M. Ziegler, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jena K. Holmes, no valid registration, speeding, $100, costs. Alex M. Matson, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Allie E. Rigatuso, negligent driving, $75, costs. Patricia L. Blunck, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Stepen Picon, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Cynthia K. Ruppert, improper turn, $25, costs. Carlos I. Salazar Jr., failure to yield right of way, $51, costs. Sara Sohl, no valid registration, $25, costs. Richard J. Nolan, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Aaron M. Kolm, no valid registration, $25, costs. Isaac X. Arnold, following too closely, $50, costs. Jean M. Emry, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
