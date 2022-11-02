Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jacob Mrsny, 24, to Brenna Anderson, 25.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Brenda Fuentes v. Jose Arias.
Criminal case judgments
Charlie J. Simons, 46, Meadow Grove, attempted failure to appear, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Michael A. Arias, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Zachary L. Urquidez, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Justin W. Waugh, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $1,000, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 24 months, costs.
Edward U. Mandriquez, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Jake R. Short, second-degree forgery, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Yezmine D. Lovejoy, disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violation, $375, costs.
Savannah R. Koepke, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Angela Venessa L. Murphy, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Brenda K. Sixtos, second-degree trespass, $100, costs.
Lucas A. Cereceda, third-degree assault, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Timothy J. Lewis, second-degree trespass, 12 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 6 days served, costs.
Ryan Pelster, third-degree assault — two counts, $2,000, costs.
Mark E. Happold, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Chandra A. Rawhouser, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), $100, costs.
Devin N. Zollars, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Harlee D. Pufahl, refusal to submit to a test, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $750, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
City ordinance violations
Koy A. Otto, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Alec A. Johnson, zero tolerance violation, $100, license impounded for 1 month, costs.
Rachel L. Frazier, failure to pay animal impound fee, $85, costs.
Brian J. McGillivray, no rabies vaccination, no pet license, $30, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Bryan L. Corley, terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer.
Curtis R. Dubray, sex offender registration violation.
Wayne H. Hackel, attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, assault by strangulation.
Civil case judgments
ARL Credit Services v. Brandon Stuart, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,592.87, interest, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jared Kumm, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,230.72, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Jessica I. Farrar, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,955.50, costs.
Speeding violations
Dylan S. Miller, $200, costs. Johanna O. Osantowski, $75, costs. Mindi S. Tabares, $75, costs. Kevin Rodriguez Escalona, $25, costs. Dismell Palmer Serpa, $75, costs. Juan E. Davalos, $75, costs. Melissa A. Kitto, $25, costs. Jonathan M. Sobotka, $125, costs. Dillon M. Stewart, $25, costs. Jesus Ortuno, $75, costs. Jerod C. Waterman, $25, costs. Monica Moncayo, $125, costs. Jeanne G. Nelson, $25, costs. Kaylene Penlerick-Hubbard, $25, costs. Robert J. Mucklow, $75, costs. Mackenzi R. Green, $200, costs.
Other citations
Kenny W. Rodriguez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Blake W. Paprocki, overweight on axle, $950, costs. Jeffrey S. Forney, driving on shoulder of highway, improper/defective vehicle lights, $50, costs. Timothy L. Grubb, no valid registration, speeding, $325, costs. Martin Cruz, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Martin I. Peralta, no operator’s license, disobeying stop lights, $150, costs. Joshua K. Leinenweaver, load contents violation, $100, costs. Victoria R. Sierra, stop sign/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Kelsi J. Williams, careless driving, $100, costs. Mark D. Albin, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Odette V. Gaspar, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Luis E. Velasquez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Matthew R. Jung, no valid registration, $25, costs. Juan Lopez Villasana, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Jose Ixquiactap Ajpacaja, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jon P. Sherman, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Israel Gardea, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Grace L. Ellis, improper passing, $25, costs. Obed A. Arizmendi Conchas, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Rodney D. Longe, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. William E. McClymont, following too closely, $50, costs. Perla J. Barrios-Gonzalez, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Dawn M. Eiker, no valid registration, $25, costs. Tony L. Hartford, careless driving, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs. Elizabeth A. Bilstein, following too closely, $50, costs. Macario Lopez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Donna M. Finkral, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.