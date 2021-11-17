Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Scott J. Kallhoff, 30, Nebraska Department of Corrections, attempted stalking, harassment protection order violation, 30 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 59 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Estevan Sanchez, reckless driving, $300, costs.
Marcos Pavel-Lopez Viera, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Miguel Ramirez, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Lester M. Drake, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Seth O. Wantoch, driving under suspension, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Traevon N. Osafo, driving under suspension, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Pedro Valadez, first-degree criminal trespassing, protection order violation, $500, costs.
Rene E. Graham Cecilio, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Francisco C. Arredondo Jr., open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Jesse J. Luetkenhaus, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Carlos Estrada, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.
Felipe D. Torres, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jose B. Tapia-Valarca, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Armando O. Soto, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Michael W. Poese, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Aaron A. Bredthauer, reckless driving, $500, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Cisco S. Rhinehart, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150, costs.
Karla J. Sorto Garcia, disturbing the peace, $150, costs.
City ordinance violations
Kendra K. Kmiecik, no pet license, no rabies vaccination certificate, $30, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Dennis Nekolite, possession of a controlled substance.
Arachelys M. Chavez Correa, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Discover Bank v. Mauricio Parra, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,416.08, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Richard P. Lauritsen, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $249.76, interest, fees, costs.
AAA Collections v. Joann Petersen, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $899.01, costs.
Speeding violations
Brent A. Elsberry, $125, costs. Randy J. Howard, $75, costs. Timothy L. Braithwait, $25, costs. Carlos M. Arellano, $75, costs. Cody J. Luedtke, $25, costs. Amy L. Pulley, $75, costs. Devan Davila, $75, costs. Curt S. Pacas, improper turn, $150, costs. Arlynn W. Knudsen Jr., $125, costs. Bridget M. Kemling, $75, costs.
Other citations
Kenneth J. Jindra, commercial motor vehicle marketing violation, no commercial driver’s license, $150, costs. James A. Hutchinson, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Jodine A. Strong, no valid registration, $25, costs. Nicole A. Ortiz Penalbert, no operator’s license, no valid registration, $100, costs. Jason A. Zetino-Medina, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Shay N. Bulson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jefferson E. Escobar Lopez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jordan A. Hrabanek, negligent driving, $75, costs. Jace B. Dietrick, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jayden A. Roberts, negligent driving, $75, costs. Terry L. Beckner, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Samuel J. Buhr, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
