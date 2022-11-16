Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
David Krier, 30, to Monica Lindstrom, 37.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Laurel Scheffler v. Brandon Scheffler.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Steve Loyd, third-degree assault, 9 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Mauricio Bejarano-Izaguirre, driving under the influence — second offense, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Jason L. Jensen, driving under suspension, 5 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Victor M. Jaras, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Dylan A. Ahlman, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Zachariah A. Andrews, resisting arrest — two counts, 9 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 113 days served, costs.
Curtis R. Dubray, obstructing a police officer, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Taylor A. Nelson, second-degree forgery ($0-$500), $200, costs.
Jose Encarnacion, domestic assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Juan R. Jimenez, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $100, $64.90 restitution, costs.
Armando Barraza, third-degree sexual assault, 12 months probation, costs.
Jesse A. Fosbinder, disturbing the peace, second-degree trespass, 28 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 28 days served, costs.
Alexzandra I. Blanco, third-degree assault, $250, costs.
Sarah Daily, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, second-degree trespass, 23 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Eric T. Meek, protection order violation, $400, costs.
Rafael Ramirez, third-degree assault, 45 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Teegan D. Shelor, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $200, costs.
Amadu L. Bah, second-degree trespass, 12 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Spencer R. Johnson, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Wesley C. Bertrand, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $200, $199.99 restitution, costs.
City ordinance violations
Armando Mendoza Carranza, more than three dogs, dangerous dog, animal at large, no dog license, $100, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jeremy Jones, fugitive from justice.
Helen D. Boswell, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device ($5,000 or more).
Robert J. Edwards, robbery.
Adam L. Fuerhoff, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Stefanie N. Applequist, possession of a controlled substance.
Austin J. Forsythe, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Jeremy J. Heiderman, burglary.
Stefanie N. Applequist, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Eric J. Jones, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Michael K. Keck driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Herman Koehler, driving during revocation.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Seth E. Felber, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $154.49, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Sophia Corrales, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $328, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jerome Menyweather, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,263.59, interest, fees, costs.
Westlake Services v. Taylor Terrell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,485.24, costs.
Speeding violations
Brian J. Buffington, $75, costs. Tristan A. Marking, $200, costs. Anais L. Flores, $75, costs. Matthew A. Bills, $25, costs. Ruth A. MacDonaugh, $75, costs. Elina Ferro Gigato, $75, costs. Nicolas Savinon, $125, costs.
Other citations
Alberto A. Hernandez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Andrew R. Paulsen, no operator’s license, failure to use seat belt, speeding, $125, costs. Daniel J. Redwing, no valid registration, $25, costs. Daniel J. Reuss, disobeying stop lights, $75, costs. Ryan M. Hicks, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Billy J. Schwarting, spilling load, $100, costs. Zetino-Hernand Domingo, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Nolan T. James, improper lane change, $25, costs. Frank D. Perez, negligent driving, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.