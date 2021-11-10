Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
David Lacy, 58, to Stephanie Smith, 57. Issa Bissiri, 27, to Daniela Chandia, 33.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce
Alyson Bowers v. Casey Hoskinson. Lorne Aldana v. Annetta Aldana. Donna Radke v. Gregory Radke.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Colton L. Schaecher, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Christopher Forney, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Sheila J. Reyna, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, minor in possession, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, $300, costs.
Terron M. Nelson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Natasha L. Quigley, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $225, costs.
Layton A. Petersen, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, costs.
Shawn M. Weineke, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Derrick J. Phillips, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Dustin G. Carman, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Iliana M. Cardona, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Tylena R. Stahly, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, $500 restitution, costs.
Cristian Castillo Gutierrez, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
City ordinance violations
Kayla J. Salmons, failure to return library materials, $68.96, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Troy D. Chaney, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Eirene E. Waite, burglary, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael J. Fowler, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Capital One Bank v. Eric J. Venable, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,836.75, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jesse Prather, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $619.82, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Wanda Bester, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $627.46, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Olivia Kabore, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $196.93, interest, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Yilbert Florat, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,895.27, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Amanda Thackston, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $200, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Lori Boning, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $604.90, costs.
Progressive Northern Insurance v. Justin Kleindienst, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $15,913.21, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Cedric Price, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $898, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jordan McIntosh, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,113.30, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amber Grimm, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $593.56, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Randy Teboe Jr., Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $964.14, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Enriqueta Ozuna Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $296.26, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Theron W. Bowers, $25, costs. Jarrid R. Bennett, $75, costs. Denny J. Andrade Martinez, $25, costs. Sonia M. Ronspies, $75, costs. Jensen V. Raabe, $75, costs. Carolyn L. Kment, $75, costs. Chelsie J. Nennich, $25, costs. Tiziana S. Aviles, $75, costs. Isaiah E. Moser, $25, costs. Samantha A. Schwartzkopf, $25, costs. Dale F. Bruening, $75, costs. Estevan Sanchez, headlights violation, $150, costs. Jonathan D. Frazier, $200, costs. Brenda A. Sanchez, $75, costs. Juan J. Sanches, $200, costs. Walker J. Barnes, $125, costs. Jose L. Linares-Garcia, no valid operator’s license, $200, costs.
Other citations
Joseph A. Wall, commercial motor vehicle log violation, fuel permit violation, $200, costs. Doris K. Rice, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Ann M. Kollars, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. William K. Benfield, inoperable lights, $25, costs. Casey G. Campbell, following too closely, $50, costs. Lukus T. Johnson, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Adrian Quiroz Ceballos, wrong way, $25, costs. Derrick M. Dohmen, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Carol K. Whipple, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Carlos A. Butter Vendrell, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Coltin L. Smith, improper lane change, $25, costs. Taylor Schaaf, following too closely, $50, costs. Maria L. Arreola, no valid operator’s license, improper lane change, $100, costs.
* * *
