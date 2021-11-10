Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Cross winds will make travel difficult for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&