Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Justin Larson, 22, to Sarah Ethington, 22. Gregory Peterson, 25, to April Travers, 23. Ross Weidner, 37, to Carlotta Sawle, 30. Case Johnson, 33, to Natasha Sund, 27.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Yordan Vallejo Lopez v. Yanet Cespedes Palma. Jessica Murphy v. Tyler Murphy.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Kaylie M. Hoffman, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Robert J. Strate, possession of marijuana, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $310, costs.
Asheena A. Wright, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kerissa K. Cauthon, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Carolyn G. Childs, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jesse M. Prather, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Megan R. Gamrak, assault with bodily fluid on a public safety officer, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 99 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 20 days served, $85.67 restitution, costs.
Jose Acosta Loya, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jasmine Velez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
David L. Houdek, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Megan Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $585.30, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Shelly L. Norton, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,572.05, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Alyssa R. Peyton, $25, costs. Kiara R. Hinkle, $125, costs. Meleaha K. Gutierrez, $125, costs. Austin C. Anderson, $75, costs. Kenneth S. Johnson, $300, costs. Jonathan D. Frazier, $75, costs. Ashley L. Walz, $25, costs. David E. Baumert, $25, costs. Sydney L. Dunn, $25, costs. Daniel J. Reuss, $75, costs. Daniel J. Prokopec, $25, costs. Whitney N. Kiepke, $25, costs. Trokon C. Brewer, $25, costs.
Other citations
Lettie M. Tinnelly, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Oscar Zarate Jr., no valid registration, $24, costs. Michael Alday, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Duane J. Lauridsen, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Eric Luber, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Bo A. Cleveland, no valid registration, $25, costs. Amy R. Montoya, failure to stay in lane, $25, costs. Richard M. McNichols, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, $50, costs. Kory A. Lingenfelter, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, overweight capacity plates, $325, costs. Ryan L. Robertson, commercial motor vehicle brake violation, $50, costs.
Jamie L. Gokie, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Gabriel S. Lawrence, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Galen A. Anderson, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Christian T. Brandt, exhibition driving, $25, costs. Donna J. Slobodny, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Lucio Cuevas Garcia Jr., no operator’s license, $75, costs. Andrew S. Arbogast, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Craig A. Sherman, avoiding traffic control device, $25, costs. Jake R. McKeown, following too closely, $50, costs. Neal C. Riede, negligent driving, $75, costs. Jill N. Miller, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
