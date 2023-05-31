Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Joseph Good, 29, to Megan Aschoff, 29. Sean Board, 38, to Ashley Wilken, 37. Blake Moen, 24, to Libby Tielke, 25. Philip Parker, 33, to Jennifer Geelen, 44.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Johannes Steadman v. Sharon Steadman.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Gabriel Behmer, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Timothy M. Burchnell, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jessica E. James, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Adrian M. Robinson, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Xena L. Shipps, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Sarah M. Tamez, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Carter J. Wattier, zero tolerance violation, $100, license impounded for 30 days, costs.
William C. Zohner, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Damian J. Hess, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Isai Zepeda, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $800, costs.
Aaron M. Lohrberg, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, $400, costs.
Damon Nelson, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Cruz A. Emiyuliesky, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Abraham Zarate, disturbing the peace, 45 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Michelle L. Delp, driving under the influence, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Ethan Poppe, driving under the influence, 7 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Eduardo C. Cruz, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Robert M. Saracco, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, $1,000, costs.
Sheila R. Donohoe, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499), driving during revocation, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jaime E. Teuffer, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, 2 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Ronald E. Murray, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Alberto Rodriguez, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats.
Kolten A. Slater, third-degree assault on a DHHS employee, terroristic threats.
Chad E. Sholes, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Abby Jokinen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $936.94, interest, fees, costs.
North Kings Highway v. E.C. Nutrition, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $20,833.20, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Logan Underwood Ogg, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $953.40, interest, fees, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Shane O. Hawthorne, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $757.07, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jessica J. Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $520.38, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Starr A. Graae, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $207.51, interest, fees, costs.
Wakefield and Associates v. Roberta Wheeler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,783.47, interest, fees, costs.
Wakefield and Associates v. Kendra Liibbe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,087.97, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One v. Jeffery T. Howard, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,251.50, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Dane L. Kruger, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,421.13, costs.
Speeding violations
Cody L. Anderson, $75, costs. Tarra K. McGuire, $25, costs. Ross L. Korth, $150, costs. Michael J. Schutt, $75, costs. Dylan W. Sims, $25, costs. Bart F. Emanuel, $125, costs. Carlos Gonzalez, $75, costs. Carson D. Jones, $200, costs. Kevin D. Kallweit, $75, costs. Collin J. Crilly, $25, costs. Kenneth L. Jenkins, $25, costs. Donnelle J. Weed, $25, costs. Christian A. Yaw, $75, costs. Caden L. Reikofski, $125, costs. Abigail G. Trautman, $75, costs. Christopher M. Miller, $25, costs. Dade W. Lenox, $25, costs. Mackenzi R. Green, $125, costs. Marvin L. Kumm, $125, costs. Joseph D. Gubbels, $75, costs.
Other citations
Weston J. Quezada, no valid registration, $25, costs. Luisa M. Reyna Cespedes, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Reynier Figueroa Rivera, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Debra A. Mattison, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Mary L. Gray, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Reinaldo M. Guerra Degado, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jose L. Berra, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Luis M. Gutierrez Yotz, no operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Kevin L. Knapp, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Billy D. Viergutz, driving left of center, $25, costs. Sophia Lopez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Lorenzo Banos-Cruz, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Marvin C. Nordhues, overweight on axle, $150, costs. Jean V. Foran, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Jorge A. Soto, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Levi B. Naranjo, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ryan D. Goodman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Michael A. Lauritse, overweight on axle, $25, costs. Jeremy J. Knuth, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dennis M. Martz, braking violation, $50, costs. Kevin L. Broberg, no valid registration, speeding, $50, costs. Fredy De La Cruz, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Emily E. Detour, driving on wrong side of highway, $25, costs. Debra J. Wurdinger, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Miguel Perez Avalos, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
