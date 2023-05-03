Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Francisco Alarcon, 29, to Grecia Alvarez Arroyo, 25. Ryan Dusel, 27, to Hunter Thramer, 27. Ian Dickie, 29, to Katie Couch, 27. Enrique Xorxe Jiatz, 42, to Vanessa Piñeiro Dagda, 44.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Dermis Gonzalez Hernandez v. Ricardo Valdera. Dustin Bauer v. Nicole Bauer. Dana Nickeson v. Daniel Nickeson. Maricela Torres v. Jose Torres. Erin Olson v. Roger Olson.
Criminal case judgments
Norman N. Ironthunder, 44, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, failure to appear, 27 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Cecelia M. Flores, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Dylan M. Dohmen, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Brandon C. Hunt, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Hector A. Hernandez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Mia H. Davidson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Aaron M. Brannigan, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Gabrielle M. Hungerford, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 13 days served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, $1,000, $70 restitution, costs.
Shaitecia B. Monroy, minor in possession, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Erick O. Castillo, theft of library materials, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jeremy T. Mier, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear.
Nancy Zavala, possession of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Norma Zuniga, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $999.66, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Michael Dougherty, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $435.06, fees, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Cecil Powers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $931.05, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Amy Martin, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,963.83, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Samuel M. Kalloff, Madison, plaintiff awarded $674.06, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Kevin Robinson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,449.43, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Gabriel D. Behmer, $75, costs. Jenneca F. Sonder, $25, costs. Hunter J. Halsey, $75, costs. Jonathan J. Flores, $25, costs. Jonathan Garcia, $25, costs. Jenna L. Hesse, $25, costs. Kayleen M. Amend, $25, costs.
Other citations
Terry L. Lovett, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Misty D. Kucera, expired/fictitious in-transit decals, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Dalton L. Pelster, traffic control signal violation, no valid registration — two counts, $125, costs. Valerie J. Hansen, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Ronald U. Unger, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Cory D. Allemang, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Sharanpal Singh, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Josey R. Booth, negligent driving, $75, costs.
