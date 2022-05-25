Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Mason Zimmerer, 27, to Ashlee Murray, 24. Jose Luis Cuellar Rodriguez, 22, to Liliana Garcia, 30.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Sierra Sloan v. Amber Sloan. Johnnie Messerly v. Cassandra Messerly. Anthony Turner v. Jessica Turner.
Criminal case judgments
Kalin Bennett, 20, Norfolk, first-degree assault, 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 111 days served, costs.
Humberto Rodriguez-Ruiz, 21, Madison, third-degree assault on an officer, third-degree assault, 660 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 48 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Ethan P. Kitto, 44, 421 Hastings Ave., third-degree assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 57 days served, costs.
Cory D. Sanders, 35, 112 E. Klug Ave., possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, 18 months’ probation, $500, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 61 days served, costs.
Jodi R. Hastings, 37, 914 Elm Ave., theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 2 days served, $1,295 restitution, costs.
Derrick L. Haywood, 40, Nebraska State Penitentiary, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, 2 to 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Mikhail A. Behnke, 29, 601 E. Braasch Ave., protection order violation, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Miles M. Guyton Jr., 28, 601 S. Second St., resisting arrest, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Brittany Pasch, 34, 910 W. Park Ave., criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of a financial transaction device with intent to defraud — four or more, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 80 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Matthew J. Dinovo, 32, Bellevue, theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), first-degree criminal trespassing, 454 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Joseph L. Provencher, 28, 603 E. Park Ave., third-degree assault, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Hugo A. Quintanilla-Miranda, 30, 308 S. Second St., attempted assault by strangulation, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 36 days served, costs.
Randall F. Baker Jr., 35, Madison County Jail, theft by unlawful taking — third offense (two counts), failure to appear, 2½ years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 42 days served, $575 restitution, costs.
Suzy A. Milne, 49, Omaha, first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, 2 to 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, registration as a sex offender for 25 years upon release, costs.
Nicklas Meis, 33, 424 Hastings Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, $1,200, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Opal E. Lehmann, 38, 111 N. Ninth St., possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine — two counts, 24 months’ Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision, original 9-month probation term extended 3 months, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Sherina R. Good Voice Elk, 26, 111 N. Ninth St., third-degree domestic assault, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 103 days served, costs.
Richard A. Brand, 58, 1400 W. Norfolk Ave., driving under the influence — third offense, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 2 days served, 30 days to be served immediately, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Estevan Sanchez, 20, 906 S. 13th Place, probation violation for possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam, 24-month probation term extended 3 months, costs.
Ryan J. Fester, 30, Papillion, probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, 24-month probation term extended 9 months, costs.
Ivan Capetillo, 22, Madison County Jail, attempted assault by a confined person, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Landon M. Batenhorst, 28, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499), theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 63 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 200 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
William J. Hammock, 36, Columbus, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 72 days served, $500, costs.
Rita M. Diedrich, 44, Beemer, attempted first-degree arson, criminal mischief ($0-$500), third-degree assault, 694 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 214 days served, costs.
Eric W. Glinsmann, 38, 309 S. 11th St., possession of psilocybin, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to appear, 3 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 56 days served, costs.
Douglas M. Janssen, 50, Jackson, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, ($1,500-$5,000), 24 months’ probation plus costs, $20,252 restitution, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Juan Tarce-Aguilar, 37, Madison County Jail, attempted terroristic threats, driving under the influence, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 200 days served, 7 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Neptali Ramirez, 20, 1121 McIntosh Road, possession of psilocybin, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 4 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Christopher J. Church, 35, Aurora, driving during revocation, $2,500, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Timothy D. Mauldwin, 26, Madison County Jail, second-degree domestic assault, 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 112 days served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Kimberly J. McGrew, 38, Nebraska Department of Corrections, possession of methamphetamine, 8 months consecutive to current sentence at Department of Corrections with credit for 22 days served, costs.
James B. Kyriss, 39, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 108 days served, costs.
Scott A. McDonald, 56, 1810 N. Airport Road, attempted possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 53 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Alejandro Avilia, assault by mutual consent, $200, costs.
Joseph C. Small, driving under the influence — third offense, $1,000, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 62 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Lukas T. Johnson, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Derrick M. Dohmen, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Robert A. Christensen, harassment protection order violation, failure to appear, minor in possession, $950, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Lawrence R. Walz, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), $1,000, $1,459.40 restitution, costs.
Brianna Blanco, third-degree assault, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 19 days served, 18 months’ probation, 80 hours’ community service, costs.
Alex G. Kunz, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
America Rodriguez, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Stefanie Applequist, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $100, $336.41 restitution, costs.
Miguel Hernandez Jr., driving under the influence, driving during revocation, $1,000, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Keith R. Mewis, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Eric M. Van Driel, leaving the scene of an accident, $750, costs.
Tristian J. Mosel, leaving the scene of an accident, $250, costs.
Hayleigh Lasley, third-degree assault, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 15 days served, costs.
Kenton L. Emry, disturbing the peace, $500, 6 months’ probation, costs.
Zachary R. Wilsey, inhaling intoxicating compounds — two counts, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Samantha S. Howell, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Trista L. Slonecker, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Jason L. Muncie, protection order violation, $750, costs.
Santiago R. Barritt, graffiti, $500, costs.
Mathisen J. Boldt, graffiti, $500, costs.
Jesse R. Batt, graffiti, $500, costs.
Raquel B. Ferris, false reporting, 12 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Ian J. Matteo, false reporting, driving under suspension, $350, costs.
K.C. Ducheneaux, domestic assault causing bodily injury, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Otis Meaux, assault by mutual consent, $200, costs.
John D. Lucas, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Kathren E. Shoop, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Helen D. Boswell, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, $100, costs.
Shon C. Little, disturbing the peace, 5 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Chad A. Kingham, disturbing the peace, $500, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Aaron C. Jackson, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Christian A. Davidson, possession of a controlled substance.
Jacqueline L. Figueroa, driving during revocation.
Heather Bilstein, negligent child abuse resulting in injury.
Sebastian R. Falkenberg, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of money used to facilitate a drug crime.
Civil case judgments
Accredited Collection Service v. Yesenia Magallan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,275.14, costs.
Norfolk Iron & Metal v. Hagoth Industries, Pendleton, Oregon, plaintiff awarded $4,119.31, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Alyson M. Bowers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $906.61, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Bryce Preister, Humphrey, plaintiff awarded $250.67, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Andrew Nelson, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $421.47, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. William Moore, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $598, interest, fees, costs.
Resurgent Receivables v. Crystal Fenner, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,338.23, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Maria T. Fortin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $597.35, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Thomas K. Lee, $25, costs. Jose C. Figueroa, $75, costs. Brandie F. Smith, $75, costs. Robert C. Haisch, $75, costs. Bonnie K. Krebs, $25, costs. Jonathan A. Bittner, $25, costs. Christian T. Krie, $25, costs. Nicholas C. Bierman, $75, costs. Kori McCarville, $75, costs. Kedron Koehler, $125, costs. Lisa M. Dillenschneider, $25, costs. John J. Etgen, $75, costs. Jessica L. Kratzsch, $25, costs. Karie N. Hutchison, $20, costs. Edgardo Parra, $125, costs. Terry D. Strode, $25, costs. Dillan J. Krings, $200, costs. Joshua T. Schacher, $75, costs.
Other citations
Shon C. Little, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, $125, costs. Michael W. Kleve, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Jim Wieland, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Colleen S. Key, disobeying a traffic control device, $25, costs. Marco A. Fonseca Aguilera, expired in-transit decal, speeding, $125, costs. Sara Saravia, no valid registration, $25, costs. Brian E. Reyna, no valid registration, $25, costs. Emma L. Russell, no valid registration, $25, costs. Bobby S. Lovenburg, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Mary K. Sorensen, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Izaac C. Sukovaty, negligent driving, $75, costs.
Ryan J. Fester, no valid registration, $25, costs. Colleen M. Croghan, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Shannon M. Garcia, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Madison L. Dye, negligent driving, $75, costs. Condie A. Jenkins, careless driving, $100, costs. April R. Mozer, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Tyson C. Test, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Amy J. Gade, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Ramiro Sotelo Aviles, avoiding a traffic control device, $25, costs. Philip A. Parker, improper lane change, $25, costs. Debra S. Stepan, no valid registration, costs. Daniel R. Gonzalez, no valid registration, $25, costs.
