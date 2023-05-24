Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
John Polt, 27, to Cassie Smith, 24. Austin Truex, 22, to Kiley Anderson, 22. Nathaniel Siems, 41, to Cherie Fuhrman, 49. Gabriel Maldonado, 49, to Epifania Lomeli, 61. Terryn Vester, 28, to Ashley Weyhrich, 26. Colton Anderson, 23, to Kaitlyn Johnson Bauer, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Jennifer Weinandt v. Myron Weinandt.
Criminal case judgments
Jason J. Schade, 39, Madison County Jail, first-degree sexual assault, attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, 35 to 45 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 104 days served, costs.
Russell R. Frost, 45, Madison County Jail, attempted third-degree assault on a DHHS employee — four counts, assault on a public safety officer with bodily fluid, 9 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 34 days served, costs.
Colin R. McConnell-Vontz, 25, Madison County Jail, theft by shoplifting ($5,000 or more), theft by unlawful taking ($500-$1,499), revocation of probation on the conviction of theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 393 days served, costs.
Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, Madison County Jail, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499), failure to appear, 21 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 106 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Daniel J. Hubbs, 40, 511½ S. Fourth St., No. 1, possession of methamphetamine, revocation of probation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine, 2 years’ probation, costs.
Jeffrey S. Forney, 49, Nebraska City, possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 1 day served, $100, costs.
Savannah R. Koepke, 20, Stanton, possession of cocaine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 20 days served, costs.
Kash R. Wolff, 30, 903 Sherwood Road, revocation of probation on the convictions of attempted possession of a forged instrument, obstructing a police officer, 9 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 25 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Andrez S. Espitia, possession of marijuana, no valid registration — two counts, speeding, no proof of insurance, $525, costs.
Jackson J. McIntryre, carrying a concealed weapon, $50, costs.
Alberto Pineda, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jason D. Townsend, driving under the influence, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Cory M. Condreay, reckless driving, $400, costs.
Levi P. Wright, minor in possession, $250, costs.
William J. Eacker, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Andrew J. Foster, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Zack R. Hartl, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Korbyn L. Battershaw, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Lukus T. Johnson, third-degree assault, criminal mischief ($0-$500), obstructing a police officer — two counts, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 31 days served, costs.
Brendyn J. Ollendick, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Michael W. Kleve, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jaime E. Teuffer, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, 2 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Rhiann E. Segura, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Rusty Hardeman, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Kathy R. Wiki, dangerous dogs — two counts, $700, $700 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Shane Luther, delivery of methamphetamine — two counts.
Annetta D. Reynolds, delivery of methamphetamine.
Civil case judgments
ARL Credit Services v. Sandra Martinez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $390.25, interest, fees, costs.
Accounts Management v. Jason B. Watson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,949.84, costs.
Speeding violations
Mark R. Freudenburg, $25, costs. Eulalia Juan Lucas, $125, costs. Richard Barajas, $75, costs. Nicholas K. Voichoskie, $125, costs. Eduardo Arcega, $25, costs. Jorge F. Morejon, $75, costs. Ryan L. Schrunk, $125, costs. Robert L. Reed III, $75, costs. Maira A. Gaona, $10, costs. Elainey K. Ramaekers, $200, costs. Stephanie M. Rickert, $75, costs. Pamela K. Peitz, $75, costs.
Other citations
Josiah T. Wedekind, no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Jackeline Espinosa Rodriguez, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Sergio A. Ozuna Jr., no proof of insurance, failure to appear, $200, costs. Julio Ibarra Aleman, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Bri T. Walker, no proof of financial responsibility, failure to yield right of way, $125, $250 restitution, costs. Jesus A. Baez Perez, unlawful parking — two counts, $50, costs. David W. Inderlied, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Valeria Jimenez, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Makenna M. Espinoza, following too closely, $50, costs. Adrian J. Tabares, no valid registration, $25, costs. Rebecca L. Bunik, no valid registration, $25, costs. De’ondria M. Richardson, violation of a no passing zone, $25, costs.
Carolyn G. Childs, failure to use seatbelt, speeding, $50, costs. Will Paul, careless driving, $100, costs. Jesse Prather, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Tara L. Stahly, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Aaron M. Lohrberg, no valid registration, $25, costs. Preston M. Bamsey, following too closely, $50, costs. Edwin S. Salazar, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Aaron S. Parker, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Christopher Yanez Cruz, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Britney L. Lewis, no valid registration, $25, costs. Damian S. Hoadley, negligent driving, $75, costs. Danny Macias, no valid registration, $25, costs. Briana R. Drueppel, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.