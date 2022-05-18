Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jose Canales Delgado, 33, to Yeymi Vazquez Cruz, 30. Hugh Hinrichs, 57, to Robin Edenburn, 55. Jacob Lanspa, 27, to Mikayla Strickland, 23. Nicholas Henkenius, 22, to Melissa Jones, 24. Taylan Reiser, 22, to Mariah Fahrenholz, 23. Ryan Songcuan, 28, to Alexandra Knapp, 27. Cash Campbell, 27, to Elise Kube, 26.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Robert Hering v. Phyllis Hering. Sandra Johnson v. Ralph Johnson. Kristy Nelson v. Travis Nelson. Lindsay Ottis v. Matthew Ottis.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Gabryel M. Dahlkoetter, driving under the influence, driving during revocation, 15 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, $750, license revoked for 3 months, costs.
Elieser Padron Perez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Charles K. Fraser, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Nickolas B. Schultze, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Phillip A. Buffone, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Vayude Persaud, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Preston T. Gilpin, driving under the influence, $500, 8 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Luis A. De Anda Ortiz, driving under suspension, failure to appear, $750, 3 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Sarah L. Martin, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Kel’tanesha R. Monroe, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tashasia Lueken, third-degree assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 90 days served, 16 months’ probation, costs.
Brock D. Heggemeyer, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Robert L. Wade, driving under the influence, reckless driving, $750, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Hanna R. Neesen, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Alejandra Cruz, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, minor in possession, $500, costs.
David M. Davis, obstructing a police officer, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 37 days served, costs.
Clayton L. Johnson, obstructing a police officer, third-degree assault, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 15 days served, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Regina M. McDuffee, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Mitchell C. Hoferer, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Eduardo U. Coss Pacheco, driving under the influence, $500, 8 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Calvin R. Heiderman, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
James Liner, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Luis A. Reyes-Acevedo, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Tyson L. Tilden, obstructing a police officer, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, costs.
City ordinance violations
Martin I. Quinones, failure to return library materials, $26.99 restitution, costs.
Ashley N. Hatch, animal at large — two counts, $30, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Siarrah D. Allen, possession of a controlled substance.
Francisco Martin Sebastian, criminal impersonation ($5,000 or more).
Royce L. Williams IV, possession of a controlled substance.
Treyvon A. Jennings, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Nathaniel M. Gnewuch, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Mark T. Ellis, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense (four counts).
Civil case judgments
Midland Credit Management v. Jose Moreno, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $583.77, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Lisa M. Hobbs, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,135.76, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Curtis Hart, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,678, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Tamara Goodyear, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $453.28, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Karla Diaz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,299.50, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Gabriela Reynaga, Madison, plaintiff awarded $453.85, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Sharon K. Wright, Madison, plaintiff awarded $719.08, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Zach R. Risor, $75, costs. Patrick C. Cabela, $75, costs. Steven D. Klug, $75, costs. Kelly J. Proctor, $25, costs. Damian J. Prokopec, $25, costs. Kayla J. Petersen, $25, costs.
Other citations
Macario Lopez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Yoel Martinez Pradera, unlawful/fictitious plates, $75, costs. Tomas Turquis-Mejia, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Kymberlee A. Sellers, disobeying a traffic control device, $25, costs. Kaleb J. Olson, overweight on axle, $325, costs. Denia Y. Garcia Ortiz, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jessica Gonzalez, no valid registration, failure to use child passenger restraint, $50, costs. Carter B. Lindell, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jeanine L. Panti, no valid registration — two counts, $50, costs. Gerson H. Ortega-Escobar, improper turn, $25, costs. Barbara A. Mathews, stop sign violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Joel G. Turner, no valid registration — two counts, $50, costs. Jacqueline A. Perry, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Douglas J. Siegert, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Zachary C. Detour, no headlights, $25, costs. Tyreen P. Furagganan, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Kyle D. Bahns, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.