Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Tyson Hanson, 23, to Hanna Morris, 25. David Booth, 20, to Ashlyn Shutt, 20. Blake Williamson, 28, to Adrianne Kruger, 27. Tyler Pettitt, 28, to Allison Erwin, 29.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Rogina Lindsay v. Scott Lindsay. Jenna Hatfield v. Dirk Waite. Yoselin Paniagua v. Manuel Humberto Gonzalez. Ryan Doud v. Elizabeth Doud.
Criminal case judgments
Lovey L. Cosme, 33, 1301 Impala Drive, Apt. D, intentional child abuse, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 87 days served, 1 year of postrelease supervision, costs.
Abraham Zarate, 40, Madison, protection order violation — second offense, third-degree domestic assault, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Garrett M. Ladwig, 20, 902 S. First St., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, attempted possession of cocaine, 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 17 days served, 48 months’ probation, 90 additional days in jail before probation ends, costs.
Steven E. Plessel, 53, 607 Emerald Drive, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon — two counts, loaded shotgun in vehicle, 2 years’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 17 days served, $2,500, costs.
Erick Garcia Hernandez, 24, Madison, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Jose Cuellar-Fuerte, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Brock A. Hoffman, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, $375, costs.
Lindsay N. Lueschen, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Aaron J. Nickel, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Frain Sardinas, driving under the influence — second offense, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
Maria Martinez, driving under the influence, driving during revocation, 12 months’ probation, $700, costs.
Elieser Padron Perez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving under suspension, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $700, costs.
Curtis L. Tumbs, driving under the influence, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Brian E. Reyna, possession of marijuana, 2 days in the Madison County Jail, $500, costs.
Gene R. Heithoff, driving under the influence, careless driving, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $600, costs.
Terry W. Anderson, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Chad E. Sholes, driving under the influence — third offense, reckless driving, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 19 days served, license revoked for 15 years, $1,000, costs.
Zachary S. Heaton, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Yessenia Sica Suhul, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, $400, costs.
Susan M. Ashton, driving under the influence — second offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
Amanda B. Saunders, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 10 months’ probation, costs.
Zayde Tauil, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $500, $80 restitution, costs.
City ordinance violations
Jonathan Gonzales, no dog/cat license, animal at large, no proof of rabies vaccination, $45, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Robert Baker, driving under the influence — fifth offense, driving during revocation, driving without an ignition interlock device.
Lequita Beard, fugitive from justice.
Malik D. Gipson, possession of oxycodone, fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Michael Salmons, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $423.06, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kathy Chadek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $553.49, interest, fees, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Lizette Estrada, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $816.98, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Tristan Simoni, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $437.84, interest, fees, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Karen Nielsen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $443.26, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Corp Solutions v. Dianne Emerson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,885.17, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Tania Garcia Rangel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $46, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. Lucio Cuevas, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $619.88, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Patrick J. Feary, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $217.67, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jordan Keezer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,528.04, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Derek Pedroza, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $721.13, costs.
LVNV Funding v. William Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,305.66, costs.
General Collection Co. v. Rebecca Henery, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $381.49, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Christian J. Klug, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,308.40, costs.
Speeding violations
Andrew A. Estrada, $75, costs. Rachel J. Guenther, $25, costs. Ashley K. Zollars, $25, costs. Theodore D. Siecke, $75, costs. Ana Z. Woerth, $75, costs. Jeremy G. Greeman, $25, costs. Carlos Villareal, $75, costs. Marques D. Lewis, $25, costs. Dion D. Spaulding, $75, costs. Heather Koenig-Cleveland, $25, costs. Ciynthia R. Valero, $75, costs. William A. McClain, $25, costs. Christopher J. Kleveland, $25, costs. Aaron M. Westra, $10, costs. Eric S. Pavlik, $75, costs.
Other citations
Ezequiel Martinez, defective vehicle lights, $25, costs. Jinio Chocoy Gomez, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Felipe Castaneda-Estrada, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jovani F. Jaquez, failure to display proper number of plates, $25, costs. Kolten D. McDonald, window tint violation, $25, costs. Geanne Aguero Tamayo, no operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Heather D. Bilstein, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Elizabeth Merino Riveron, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Francisco Vargas, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. David W. Inderlied, failure to use seat belt, speeding, $100, costs. Denise L. Renken, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, failure to use seat belt, $75, costs. Daphne J. Hansen, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. America Rodriguez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Gilson Henrique De Sena, no valid operator’s license, failure to yield right of way, $100, costs. Sanjuana Uttecht, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.