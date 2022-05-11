Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Dylan Klassen, 30, to Mariah Buchholtz, 26. Brody Granstra, 24, to Alia Liermann, 24.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Gerald Doerneman v. Jeanne Doerneman. Carlos Perez v. Stephanie Perez. Daniel Jorgensen v. Katie Jorgensen.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Abraham Zarate, protection order violation, $1,000, costs.
Tina M. Sulley, possession of an unopened alcoholic container, $30, costs.
Akysha M. Kinnison, minor in possession, $250, vehicle impounded for 30 days, costs.
Arturo Sancehz, exhibition driving, $50, costs.
Debra F. Jordan, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 6 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Ramone A. Horne, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Xavier W. Hobbs, minor in possession, $500, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Nour Kouatlie, driving under the influence — third offense, $1,000, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 60 months’ probation, license revoked for 5 years, costs.
Michael L. Billie, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 3 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Kyle C. Kirstine, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Tyson L. Tilden, obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, $100, costs.
Kel’tanesha R. Monroe, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Juan P. Calderon-Saldana, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Alicia Saul, driving under the influence, $500, 40 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, vehicle impounded for 60 days, costs.
Eduardo Aguilar, driving under suspension, 3 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, costs.
Tanya K. Kuehler, driving under suspension, $150, costs.
Kenneth Kabwila, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), $500, $2,000 restitution, costs.
Adriana L. Orozco, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Noah J. Doescher, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
City ordinance violations
Jadyn L. Prince, failure to return library materials, costs.
Victor M. Gazca, no rabies vaccination, no pet license, $30, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Lyle J. Frisch, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), possession of burglar’s tools.
Marlin A. Smith Jr., second-degree assault.
Haiden M. Sleister, tampering with evidence.
Zoe B. Rena, possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew J. Kingsley, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
David J. Paulsen, criminal mischief ($5,000 or more), failure to stop and render aid, second-degree assault.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jessenia Hernandez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $430.45, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Adam Eppolito, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,164.74, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Amy J. Evans, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $343.01, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kelsey Choutka, Madison, plaintiff awarded $796, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Brian C. Jess, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $222.68, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jennifer L. Beed, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $371.60, interest, fees, costs.
Onemain Financial Group v. Travis J. Suhr, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,938.24, interest, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Claudia Reyna, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,116.46, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Cesar Garcia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $806.12, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Joaquin Arias, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $88.51, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Amy Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $76.46, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Joy Pack, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $243.70, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Anthony Squire, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $9,787, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Amadu Bah, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,675, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jennifer Tyre, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,050.26, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Lori Zuniga, Madison, plaintiff awarded $725.91, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Alyson Bowers, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $837.10, interest, fees costs.
Credit Management Services v. Walter Mason, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $780, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jessica A. Nelms, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $17,888.33, costs.
General Service Bureau v. Megan E. Arthur, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,206.21, costs.
Speeding violations
Zachary G. Jenkins, $25, costs. Briar Wright, $150, costs. Kathryn J. Roberts, $75, costs. Lakin A. Funk, $25, costs. Jessica K. Lopez, $75, costs. Peyton S. Lauderbach, $75, costs. Carson M. Jakubowski, $25, costs. Jose Norriega Trejo, $125, costs. Edgar A. Dehorta, $75, costs. Yoandrys Guzman-Dominguez, $75, costs. Brendyn J. Ollendick, $125, costs. Jerad J. Larsen, $75, costs. Brenda L. Painter, $75, costs. Kagan A. Woodard, $200, costs. Mya C. Scott, $75, costs. Ivan Gonzalez, $75, costs. Jessica A. Bode, $25, costs. Domingo Martinez Santini, $125, costs.
Other citations
Dakota R. Miller-Lavery, no proof of insurance, negligent driving, $175, $5,302 restitution, costs. Abraham E. Rosales, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Kamryn M. Pekarek, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $125, costs. Andrew S. Arbogast, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $200, costs. Joaquin Jaras, improper turn, $25, costs. Tyler S. Peck, no valid registration, $25, costs. Joshua S. Schmidt, no valid registration, $25, costs. Sarah L. Martin, no valid registration, $25, costs. Adam T. Dike, no valid registration, $25, costs. Lee T. Aschoff, commercial motor vehicle braking violation, $50, costs. Francisco Aguilar, commercial motor vehicle braking violation, marking violation, $100, costs. Jody Bear, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Araminta Sierra Rios, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Carolin Morales De Magana, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Brook L. Clausen, following too closely, $50, costs. Aiden C. Pfeil, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Saleh A. Al-Haliyat, no headlights, speeding, $50, costs. Whitney L. Dartnell, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Katherine L. Kern, negligent driving, $75, costs. Maria C. Martinez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ricardo Rojas Sotelo, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Glenn E. Sims, no valid registration, $25, costs. Patricia P. Lopez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.