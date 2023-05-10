Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Ethan Larsen, 22, to Jerrica Long, 18. Joshua Stewart, 31, to Jessica Gunter, 28.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Camron Anderson v. Kristina Anderson. Kaitlyn Henry v. Samuel Henry. Dawn Kruse v. Francis Kruse. Kimberly Throener v. Brian Throener. Courtnie Chavez v. Estefan Chavez.
Criminal case judgments
Derek N. Adair, 49, Madison County Jail, failure to appear, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Darren J. Wolf, 43, Madison County Jail, false reporting, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 21 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 120 days served, costs.
Adam J. Mittelstaedt, 45, Holt County Jail, postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of intentional child abuse, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Yezmine D. Lovejoy, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Montricia T. Taylor, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Kendall P. Ulrich, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $200, costs.
Zachary A. Jarecki, open alcohol container, $51, costs.
Heavinly Finkhaus, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Jacob Negrete, driving under suspension — two counts, $200, costs.
Cecil R. Hoehne, driving under the influence, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Donald E. Smith, driving under suspension, no operator’s license, $400, costs.
Alan Mares, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Kel’tanesha R. Monroe, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Wilfredo Lara, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Austin J. Weinrich, reckless driving, exhibition driving, $500, costs.
Hernan Lopez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Ryan R. Olmer, driving under the influence, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Cornelius T. Sanders, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), $750, costs.
Jodi R. Hastings, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 45 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Josie M. Ronk, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Amelia K. Rouillard, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 4 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 4 days served, costs.
Gary L. Doerneman, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Robert Baker, attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor, $600 restitution, $500, costs.
Emily M. Morrow, leaving the scene of an accident, 6 months’ probation, license impounded for 30 days, $51.56 restitution, $300, costs.
Kalob J. Fuchs, driving under the influence, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Phelan L. Schwager, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 20 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Jamy Garden, disturbing the peace, $50, costs.
Jacob M. Wright, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Hector A. Hernandez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Dakota Tegeler, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 6 months’ probation, 120 hours’ community service, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
City ordinance violations
Travis Kubes, failure to pay animal impound fee, $85 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Lindsay M. Johnson, second-degree assault.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Daniel Jorgensen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $29.65, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Robert Flint, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $441.12, fees, costs.
Clear Recovery v. Elisabeth Delancey, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $265.25, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Kocian, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $204.70, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Lee, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $366.69, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Douglas M. Phipps, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $384.76, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Maria E. Cincuir, Madison, plaintiff awarded $174.92, interest, fees, costs.
Rehabilitation Specialists v. Bonney Shottenkirk, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $462.29, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Keith Wolken, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,159.26, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Dane L. Kruger, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,552.84, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Alexander Gries, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,125, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Elias Moreira, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,680.55, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Estefani Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $831.31, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kayla M. Clark, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $6,199.83, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Elisabeth Delancey, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $216.17, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Jorge U. Soto Enriquez, $300, costs. Mark F. Blessen, $25, costs. Ponciano Hernandez, $25, costs. Rebekah T. McCaffrey, $75, costs. Joshua M. Urlacher, $75, costs. Jon T. Fleetwood, $25, costs. Tamara G. Foree, $75, costs. Cameron L. Osterloh, $25, costs. Ricardo Moreno De La Paz, $200, costs. Jeremy D. Beranek, $75, costs. Nelson Baez Perez, $25, costs. Rosa Arcos, $25, costs. Thee H. Win, $75, costs. Alyssa A. Meyer, $75, costs. Megan K. Petermann, $125, costs. Edwin J. Payne Jr., $75, costs. Curtis R. Kalkowski, $75, costs. Scott A. Brummond, $125, costs.
Other citations
Thomas T. Hintz, no proof of ownership, $75, costs. Michael Nita, no operator’s license, $150, costs. Bart A. Schumacher, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Ryanne J. Simones, following too closely, $50, costs. Maria Ferndanda Perez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Sharlet J. Akers, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Fredi Molina Diaz, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Mynor Garcia Morales, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jairo Nieto, failure to yield right of way, speeding, $175, costs. Jonathan C. Jensen, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, no valid registration, no registration in vehicle, $100, costs. Denny Andrade Martinez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Emily M. Ten-Eyck, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Calvin J. Peterson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jeremy R. Olson, no valid registration, $25, costs. Antonio M. Tambriz Menchu, no operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs.
Trisha L. Anderson, failure to stay in lane, handheld communication device violation, $225, costs. Tomy Rodriguez Anariva, no operator’s license, speeding, $100, costs. Galen E. Bergh, no valid registration, $25, costs. Aubrey M. Yost, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Borgmann Construction, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Nina N. Childress, no valid registration, $25, costs. Spencer E. Thorson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Lorie A. Ayers, improper turn, $25, costs. Ram G. Watters, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Sandra A. Goeken, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Kelsey E. Mehl, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Matthew J. Anderson, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Cameron M. McAllister, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. James Simonsen, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Anthony D. Ruiz, careless driving, $100, costs.
