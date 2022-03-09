Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Grady Novak, 25, to Kadra Sommersted-Simmons, 23.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Stephanie Sullivan v. Nicholas Sullivan. Amanda Dunbar v. Jesse Dunbar. Sandra Van Driel v. Eric Van Driel. Jason Witzel v. Cathleen Witzel.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Mary L. Griffith, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, $600, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Isaiah L. Francis, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Derrick L. Boger, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, $150, costs.
Treyvaun M. Hubbard, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Brayden L. Utesch-Nemmers, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jayden R. Sporleder, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jamieson A. Cummings, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Rashid D. Perry, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Joshua Beeken, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
William J. Calhoon, driving during revocation, $101, costs.
Isaac Hysell, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, $200, costs.
Daniel J. Reuss, possession of marijuana, no valid registration, $325, costs.
Edgar F. Salas, open alcohol container, $51, costs.
City ordinance violations
Allyssa Gragg, failure to return library materials, $89.90 restitution, costs.
Brandie F. Smith, failure to return library materials, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Shane O. Hawthorne, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $125.73, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Stacey Hernandez, $25, costs. Gregg A. Neesen, $75, costs. Wyatt J. Wallin, $25, costs. Arwin L. Mikkelsen, $25, costs. Robert G. Thomas, $25, costs. Johanna O. Osantowski, $75, costs. Jeremy L. Thomas Jr., $125, costs. David Miranda Torres, $75, costs. Shawn M. Primrose, $25, costs. Eldena A. Smith, $25, costs. Dan H. Fechner, $25, costs. Will F. Paul, $125, costs. Tykell J. Patterson, $25, costs. Dashall J. Suckstorf, $200, costs. Jose R. Gonzalez, $75, costs. Heather R. Schomer, $75, costs. Justin N. Schmitz, $200, costs.
Other citations
Samantha Cruz, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Matthew G. Maxwell, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ingrid G. Sanchez, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Samantha K. Nilles, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Jennifer Tino-Melchor, no proof of insurance, no proof of ownership, no valid registration, $175, costs. Jordien P. Wanek, careless driving, $100, costs. Lezly Velasquez, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, expired in-transit decals, $225, costs. Jenifer S. Bennett, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Alonzo K. Tapp, stoplight violation, $76, costs. Luke A. Korth, no valid registration, $25, costs. Leonard F. Carnes, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Devin A. Soncksen, no registration in vehicle, failure to use seatbelt, $50, costs. Oscar L. Zarate, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $100, costs.
Benjamin J. Oltmer, no valid registration, $25, costs. Andrew T. Lutt, improper lane change, $25, costs. Robert W. Osborne, stop sign violation, speeding, $200, costs. Chelsea M. Amezcua, no valid registration, $25, costs. David Trujillo-Salgado, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Maribel Nolasco, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Kathleen E. Bauers, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Mary L. Hammond, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Sierra K. Sonnenfelt, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Frank O. Rosso Coste, traffic control signal violation, no valid registration, $100, costs. Sara J. Huwaldt, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Haley Nugent, no valid registration, $25, costs. Ezequiel Peña, no valid registration, $25, costs. Raul Torres, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
