Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Hudson Kruse, 23, to Mandy Berry, 23. Carlos Nunez, 23, to Ashley Rosas-Araujo, 20.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Myranda Butler v. Daniel Butler. Brandi Kander v. Ryan Kander. Tyron Monroe v. Shena Monroe. Kayla Gotschall v. Zackary Gotschall. Lisa O’Brien v. Shane Jamison.
Criminal case judgments
Helen D. Boswell, 27, Beemer, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, $9,000 restitution, costs.
Daniel Young, 38, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Jonathan De La Torre, false reporting, 48 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 49 days served, costs.
Elriana L. Jennings, disturbing the peace, $200, costs.
Shelly L. Norton, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Caitlin M. Piper, false reporting, 5 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Robert K. Addleman, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Jairo Nieto, procuring alcohol to a minor, 5 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Josue Soto, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Nichole L. Steskal, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Josselyn G. Raygoza, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Julie Louden, driving under the influence — second offense, 9 months’ probation, $500, costs.
Enrique Xorxe-Jiatz, driving under the influence, reckless driving, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $1,000, costs.
Gregory Roberg, driving under the influence, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Nour Kouatli, driving under the influence — third offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 60 months’ probation, license revoked for 5 years, $1,000, costs.
Richard Torres Jr., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Mackenzie C. Adle, third-degree assault, 12 months’ probation, $500, costs.
Thomas H. Goettsch, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $500, costs.
Colby A. Schaffer, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — two counts, $1,000, costs.
Kevin M. Boisvert, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 4 months’ probation, $200, $555.53 restitution, costs.
Daniel J. Redwing, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tyson L. Tilden, protection order violation, 43 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 43 days served, costs.
Dillon J. Shaw, misrepresenting age to obtain alcohol, $500, costs.
JJ L. Elsner, third-degree assault, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Jose A. Ortiz, possession of marijuana, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $550, costs.
Gustavo Medina Mendoza, disturbing the peace, $250, costs.
Tanner R. Montalvo, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Elias Hernandez, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Shealynn N. Palmer, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Weston R. Gibson, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Demetri Zephier, theft of library materials, $5.99 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jeray J. Four Cloud, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999).
Jeffrey L. Hoadley, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Felicia Jones, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $440.36, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Monica S. Marino, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,828.02, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Lisa J. Corley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,781.74, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Samuel Backes, Lindsay, plaintiff awarded $6,269.28, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Stacy L. Miller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $294.34, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Lisa Spale, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $334.35, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Andrea D. Gonzalez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $386, interest, fees, costs.
Mark D. Albin v. Blake Sohl, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $660.34, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jose Miranda, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,459.31, costs.
Speeding violations
Luis A. Sanchez, $125, costs. Maria L. Cooper, $125, costs. Angela K. Bacon, $75, costs. Irma Torres, $25, costs. Dylon T. Parks, $25, costs. Juan G. Machado Vazquez, $75, costs. Cristian Montenegro, $25, costs. Jose C. Figueroa, $25, costs. Sara Saravia, $125, costs. Steven L. Beckman, $25, costs. Vashawn A. Classen, $125, costs. Felipe Martinez, $75, costs.
Other citations
Sadie Dorn, unlawful/fictitious display of plates, $50, costs. Justin A. Tidball, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Desmond Tennors, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Timothy G. Puntney, no valid registration, $25, costs. Chyenne M. Burrell, expired in-transit decal, $50, costs. Justin E. Freeman, no valid registration, $25, costs. Austin T. Becker, disobeying stop lights, $75, costs. Gene Planer, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Chase Heiss, no valid registration, $25, costs. Alfredo Morales, unlawful parking, $25, costs. Chris L. Ziegenbain, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Joaquin Jaras Jr., failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Diaanelys Perez Corona, failure to yield right of way, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Nicole J. Leuthold, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
* * *
