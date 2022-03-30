Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Juan Perez Gonzalez, 26, to Jurithzy Contreras Figueroa, 24. Matthew Vaughan, 37, to Heather King, 38. Carson Weidner, 23, to Hannah Kasik, 21. Matthew Iliff, 37, to Jennifer Fitzgerald, 37. Chase Hill, 38, to Alana Wolff, 44. Paul Johnson, 51, to Suzanne Hanzlik, 60.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Jessenia Hernandez v. Jose Llerena. Rena Hoelscher v. Bradley Hoelscher. Dagda Estevez v. Pineiro Maya.
Madison County Court
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Jaimen Pospisil, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $622.46, interest, fees, costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. David Archer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $7,437.41, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Mary Saul, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,069, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. H&H Roofing, Yankton, plaintiff awarded $340, interest, fees, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.