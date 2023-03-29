Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Gabriel Rodriguez, 33, to Megan McDonald, 33. Garett Ladwig, 20, to Bronwynn Birch, 23. Jordon Vogeler, 25, to Amanda Schmoldt, 25. Christopher Spencer, 37, to Alyssa Fatte, 32. Kyle Brockhaus, 24, to Lindsey Frederick, 25.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Maria Camarillo Rivas v. Alberto Camarillo. Amanda Wegener v. Kurt Wegener. Mindy Heine v. Justin Heine. Amy Miller v. Brent Miller. Debbie Flores v. Lucio Flores Amaya.
Criminal case judgments
Francis J. Wright, 33, Madison County Jail, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, attempted failure to appear 5½ to 8½ years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 117 days served, costs.
Jerry Yelli, 59, Madison County Jail, terroristic threats, 12 to 13 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 49 days served, costs.
Shannon M. Boyd, 33, 118 E. Phillip Ave., Apt. 14, driving under the influence (refusal of test) — fourth offense, driving without an ignition interlock, resisting arrest, 21 to 27 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 15 years, $2,000, costs.
Josue Larios-Ramos, 24, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, driving during revocation, probation revocation on the convictions of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, obstructing a police officer, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 16 days served, $2,000 restitution, costs.
Bronwynn C. Birch, 23, Baraboo, Wisconsin, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, attempted possession of cocaine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 17 days served, $1,000, costs.
Trevor L. Pollard, 36, Randolph, driving during revocation, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Siarrah D. Allen, 31, Norman, Oklahoma, attempted possession of psilocybin, carrying a concealed weapon, 1 year of probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 3 days served, $500, costs.
Christian A. Davidson, 31, Norman, Oklahoma, attempted possession of psilocybin, carrying a concealed weapon, 1 year of probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 3 days served, $500, costs.
Ashley N. Oliver, 36, Madison County Jail, issuing a bad check ($500-$1,500), 108 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 70 days served, $2,453.84 restitution, costs.
Derek N. Adair, 49, Omaha, theft by unlawful taking ($500-$1,499), 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs.
Luis A. Alarcon, 43, Madison, driving under the influence — third offense, driving during revocation, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, $1,000, license revoked for 30 years, costs.
Arturo Hernandez, 25, Madison, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Gina A. Barrett, 20, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear — two counts, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 89 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Stefanie N. Applequist, theft by deception ($0-$500), obstructing a police officer, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Alexis M. Jordan, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Cherri A. Houston, driving under suspension, possession of marijuan, $400, costs.
Brodey J. Peters, driving under the influence, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Katty J. Garcia, driving under suspension, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Stevey L. Hatch, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Erick I. Haro, driving under the influence, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Jose A. Ramos, open alcohol container, no proof of ownership, $100, costs.
Nicole L. Maher, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Maria Y. Karakatsanis, negligent child abuse, 12 months’ probation, $500, costs.
Shawn M. Wieneke, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 2 years, $1,000, costs.
Vito A. Desilva, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 5 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, 12 months’ probation, 80 hours’ community service, $548.42 restitution, costs.
Francisco A. Juan, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Christopher D. Luhr, driving under the influence — second offense, driving under suspension, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
Miguel A. Martinez, minor in possession, 15 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Nathan C. Eschliman, delivery of methamphetamine.
Ramon Villalobos Sr., child abuse.
Chelsea L. Carman, possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more), possession of phencyclidine, possession of ecstasy.
Jason L. Jensen, possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan C. Eschliman, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Maribel Gonzalez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $241.36, interest, fees, costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Regan K. Jensen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $673.32 costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Shawna Anderson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $591.03, costs.
Capital One v. Abimael Penalbert, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,590.01, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Norma Zuniga, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,186.74, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Michele Nelson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $778.71, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jordan McIntosh, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,161, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Timothy Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $253.55, interest, fees, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Guadalupe Lopez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $726.61, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jeffrey A. Mickey, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $11,160, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Shari Puntney, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,224.59, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Chad J. Tichota, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,509.62, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Oscar Santillana Escobar, $200, costs. Jacob I. Czarnick, $25, costs. Elaine M. Graae, $25, costs.
Other citations
Carlos A. Bernal Mercado, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Joanne Zautke, careless driving, $100, costs. Emma S. Escoto Cox, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Conner L. Hoffmann, negligent driving, $75, costs. Chad J. Tichota, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Luis F. Quoinones Garcia, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Abbigayle L. Couch, failure to use child passenger restraint, $25, costs. Luis Garcia Lopez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Mario M. Hyler, no operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Charles Burbach, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Jerson R. Reanos Medina, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jarrett A. Carlisle, improper lane change, $25, costs. Alicia A. Delong, stop sign violation, $75, costs. James W. Ross Jr., careless driving, speeding, $175, costs.
* * *
