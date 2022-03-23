Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Blake Papik, 26, to Megan Pallas, 26. Dakota Lee, 27, to Brandy Avery, 26. Damion Ortiz, 24, to Andrea Braun, 22. John Johnson, 32, to Amanda Grim, 30. Alan Roemeling, 47, to Nicole Brachle, 33. Guillermo Gonzalez, 28, to Veronica Rogel Sanchez, 32.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Maria Michaels v. Gregory Seidel Jr. April Goste v. Robert Goste.
Criminal case judgments
Stacey B. Schaller, 49, Omaha Correctional Center, third-degree sexual assault of a child, 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Dustin M. Andersen, 25, 909 S. First St., soliciting prostitution of a minor, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, 45 days to be served immediately, costs.
Silas Grey, 25, Madison County Jail, attempted third-degree assault of a health care professional — two counts, 4 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Kelcey S. Schrage, 32, Elgin, possession of methamphetamine, attempted resisting arrest, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 34 days served, $750, costs.
Severo Hernandez, 59, 508 Hastings Ave., driving during revocation, 270 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, $1,000, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Jonathan M. Hille, 41, 2215 W. Madison Ave., terroristic threats, 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 38 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Spencer R. Johnson, 43, 408½ W. Omaha Ave., conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 4 years’ Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 84 days served, costs.
Daniel L. Luken, 30, Madison County Jail, attempted second-degree assault, 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 107 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
David M. Duncan, 44, Grand Island, possession of methamphetamine, revocation of probation (possession of methamphetamine), 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 64 days served, costs.
Carlos Jiménez, 21, 704 N. Eighth St., attempted terroristic threats, third-degree assault, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, 24 months’ probation, 90 additional days in jail before the end of probation unless waived, 40 hours’ community service, costs.
Dustin A. Walter, 33, Kansas, possession of methamphetamine, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived with credit for 5 days served, costs.
Devin N. Zollars, 26, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived, costs.
Alfred C. Martin, 63, 83318 Main St., operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Melissa A. Woodruff-Valdez, 34, Norfolk, revocation of postrelease supervision for driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 8 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Raquel L. Wright, 35, Madison County Jail, revocation of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 51 days served, costs.
April J. Engelbart, 34, 503 Elm Ave., theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 44 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Hunter J. Halsey, failure to appear, no operator’s license, 3 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Carlos A. Rodriguez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jennifer Campos, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, $375, costs.
Felipe Campos, assault by mutual consent, $200, costs.
Alfredo Garcia Morales, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Ramon Garcia Hoyos, willful reckless driving, $500, costs.
Ivan Capetillo, driving during revocation, failure to appear, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 25 days served, license revoked for 30 days, costs.
Leslie C. Millan, negligent child abuse, $750, costs.
Abigail R. Colsden, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $1,000, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Christopher Anderson, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $150 costs.
Karla E. Juarez-Niño, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Carlos A. Rodriguez, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), driving under suspension, no operator’s license, 2 days in the Madison County Jail, $700, costs.
Ivan Capetillo, driving under the influence — second offense, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief ($0-$500), failure to appear, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, driving during revocation, 365 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 1 year, $1,885 restitution, costs.
Trevor L. Pollard, obstructing a police officer, $1,000, costs.
Casey J. Mefford, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Latrice A. Hoffman, driving under the influence, disturbing the peace, $750, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Nathan T. Brandt, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, 70 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 18 days served, 24 months’ probation, 40 hours’ community service, costs.
Roberto Ramirez-Garcia, leaving the scene of an accident, $200, costs.
Bernita J. Lunde, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, $200, costs.
Tanianna Krivolavek, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Brandi L. Hines, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 7 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Edgar A. Mora, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Logan J. Suckstorf, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Rolando M. Pablo, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, $149.43 restitution, costs.
Omar Serrano, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Joseph A. McDaniel, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Laura A. Everett, failure to return library materials, $50 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Nicholas J. Frazier, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of money used to facilitate a violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
Speeding violations
Alexis M. Knust, $25, costs. Arnel O. Borges, $350, costs. Jose L. Lopes Jr., $25 costs. Jordan S. Otjen, $75, costs. Rockie T. McGraw, $75, costs. Cindy L. Bleich, $25, costs. Maurisio A. Valenzuela, $126, costs. Jordi Macario Hernandez, $200, costs. Jean V. Foran, $125, costs. Jesus F. Corrales Serrat, $125, costs. Nathaniel B. Kathol, $20, costs.
Other citations
Alyssa Johnson, no proof of insurance $100, costs. David A. Birdwell, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Graciela V. Villareal, failure to yield right of way, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $150, costs. James S. Walden, fictitious plates, $50, costs. Juan M. Soto-Almanza, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Yesenia N. Santiago, following too closely, $50, costs. Christie D. Johnson, no valid registration, $26, costs. Matthew B. Arens, improper lane change, $25, costs. Arieanna R. Dominick, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jesse R. Batt, following too closely, $50, costs. Sean P. Smith, improper turn, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.