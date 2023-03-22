Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Tanner Schafer, 24, to Nicole Scott, 24. Christian Krie, 28, to Mercedes Hamilton, 22. Thomas Kelly, 33, to Bethany Liles, 25. Lukas Steffen, 28, to Michaela Grubb, 28. Skylar Hazen, 28, to Victoria Reese, 30. Leonel Aldana Guales, 38, to Elsy Melgar Cruz, 22.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Jeanette Munyer v. Gary Munyer. Flor Montemayor Davila v. Jose Gonzalez Hernandez. Bryan Svoboda v. Angela Svoboda. Juan Parra v. Candice Parra. Jami Miller v. Jason Miller. Miguel Aguilar-Gutierrez v. Rosa Cuellar Martinez.
Criminal case judgments
Jacob R. Kittle, 46, Omaha, attempted tampering with evidence, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 23 days served, $500, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Moises Mateo Cortez, driving under the influence, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Jose A. Sica Suhul, driving during revocation, 2 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Elizabeth Feller, dispensing alcohol without a license, $100, costs.
Luis A. Molina, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jose J. Rivera Santiago, driving under suspension, $200, costs.
Glenda De La Cruz Esquivel, violation of a provisional operator’s permit, $100, costs.
Erin K. Harris, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), 5 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Edgar A. Mora, third-degree domestic assault, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 32 days served, 24 months’ probation, $1,000, costs.
Levi D. Hassler, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $275, costs.
Anthony A. Damme, disturbing the peace, $75, costs.
City ordinance violations
Anthony R. Smith, no dog/cat license, no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Erick Garcia Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance.
Adelio Munoz-Lopez, failure to appear.
Ivan Saldana, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Cristian Santana Gregory, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree assault.
Kelli A. Williams, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert B. Waite, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999).
Francis J. Wright, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Jordan J. Knievel, third-degree assault on an officer — two counts, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Levi Forrester, Wayne, plaintiff awarded $989.65, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Ryan L. Wills, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $639.53, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jesse Dunbar, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,327.07, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Jocelyne A. Dominguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,777.34, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Justin P. Mendenhall, Lindsay, plaintiff awarded $190, interest, fees, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Loretta Reed, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $123.56, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. James Wimsatt, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $129.16, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Porfirio Aguirre, Madison, plaintiff awarded $367.07, interest, fees, costs.
Rehabilitation Specialists v. Kathryn Mangels, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $626.65, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Christopher Fowler, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,369.70, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Eric Jones, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $627.95, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Belkis Medina, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $241.48, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Angela J. Anderson, $125, costs. Rosa Ortiz Hernandez, $75, costs. Daniel O. Chvala, $200, costs. Zakary W. Danekas, $25, costs. Lori A. Dietz, $75, costs. Cherie L. Fuhrman, $25, costs. Leo Saldana, $25, costs. Miles R. Roepke, $75, costs. Israel Gardea, $75, costs. Alondra Romero, $20, costs. Jasper A. Wozny, $75, costs. Daniel A. Butler, $125, costs. Christine L. Bowden, $125, costs.
Other citations
Edy Jimon Juarez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Nancy Zavala, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Leobardo Saldana Castaneda, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Mekayla M. Keenan, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Jared S. Steadman, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Loren M. Horstmann, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Yessenia E. Sica Suhul, no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, $175, costs. Dominic J. Abernathy, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Eric Snitchler, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Blanca Tate, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Cole T. Nathan, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Juan Gonzalez Bocanegra, railroad crossing violation, $100, costs. Elliot B. Anderson, no valid operator’s license, no valid registration, speeding, $225, costs. Carmen M. Kime, disobeying stop lights, $75, costs. Jonathan C. Jensen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Benancio Davalos, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
Ryan J. Bathke, overweight on axle, $75, costs. Julio C. Martinez Corona, overweight on axle, $150, costs. Hauner A. Amaya Tabora, no operator’s license, $75, costs. John T. Rebstock, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Walker Heppner, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Samuel R. Lamprecht, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Zuleica M. Castillo, following too closely, no valid operator’s license, $125, costs. Ludivina Magallan, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jeremy B. Shell, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Haley L. Kerkman, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Olga L. Gonzalez-Ramirez, stop sign violation, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $250, costs. Steven S. Weaver, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. John W. Brudigan, negligent driving, $75, costs. Gilberto B. Lopez Quinonez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Skyla J. Haswell, following too closely, $50, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.