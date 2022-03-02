Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jorge Carvajal Cabrera, 27, to Esther Hernandez Ramirez, 22. Jacob Blunck, 31, to Chelsy Grim, 31. Marco Rodriguez Garcia, 41, to Alma Nuñez Uribe, 38.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Madison Beaver v. James Beaver Jr. Jaden Powers v. Alana Kellen-Powers.
Criminal case judgments
Esaul J. Castillo, 42, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, 4 to 6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 16 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Trenton D. Vonderohe, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Julie E. Macker, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Travis O. Kemp, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Monica S. Marino, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Adam P. Jensen, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Reginald Simmons, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Mackenzie C. Adle, third-degree assault, $500, 9 months’ probation, costs.
Aaron R. Moody, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Joshua S. Frymire, second-degree criminal trespassing, $150, costs.
Todd B. Bierman, resisting arrest, 60 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Timothy A. Robbins, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 20 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Thomas B. Quinn, second-degree criminal trespassing, 8 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 8 days served, costs.
Hudson R. Kruse, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Jerri L. Hackett, barking violation — four counts, $60, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Dillon E. Perry, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Seth Felber, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $365.95, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Brandie Leon, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,286.73, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Devon Reyome, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $709, interest, fees, costs.
The Dover Company v. April Burrell, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,518.28, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Nicole L. Henning, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $237.93, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Steven J. Simonson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $348.37, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Andrew Yeargan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $970, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Katelyn Paustian, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $12,762.29, costs.
Speeding violations
Jose I. Guajardo, $200, costs. Scott V. Shaffer, $25, costs. Kala M. Anderson, $25, costs. Francisca Ayala, $75, costs. Jamie L. Bear, $75, costs. Landon M. Johnson, $125, costs. Justin L. Peña, $25, costs. Christian Moore, $200, costs. Manjula D. Seneviratne, $125, costs. Ana J. Aranivar, $75, costs. Jose A. Calderon-Perez, $75, costs. Alain Barragan, $125, costs. Stephen A. Burt, $125, costs.
Other citations
Shane N. Becker, fictitious plates, no valid registration, $75, costs. Jamie D. Bates, careless driving, $100, costs. Katrina A. Otto, traffic control signal violation, $25, costs. Amanda Ragland, no license on person, expired in-transit decal, speeding, $100, costs. William D. Austin, overweight on axle — three counts, $375, costs. Colten D. Baker, stop sign or yield sign violation, $75, costs. Charles M. Corkle, no valid registration, $25, costs. Debbie L. Brandt, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Juan H. Batz Chicaj, no operator’s license, speeding, $150, costs. Jennifer L. Geelen, no valid registration, speeding, $50, costs. John W. Brudigan, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.