Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Baldomero Gallegos Miranda, 43, to Yaneli Perez Esquerra, 38.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Ricky Petersen v. Jaime Petersen.
Criminal case judgments
Reginald Simmons, 58, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 5, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 13 days served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Robert Laney, 43, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 97 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Albert Johnson, driving under the influence — second offense, obstructing a police officer, $1,000, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 57 day served, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Melinda Abel, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499), 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 45 days served, 14 months’ probation, $100, $317.50 restitution, costs.
Rafael Ramirez, protection order violation, second-degree forgery, 120 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Cristina Roman-Serrano, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Charles R. Hintz, willful reckless driving, $500, license revoked for 1 month, costs.
Eric Barnes, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Diego R. Garcia, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Silas N. Grey, assault by mutual consent, 60 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Koy A. Otto, driving under the influence, $500, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Gregory Roberg, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Xacjare J. Rath, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $500, $463.14 restitution, costs.
Tyson L. Tilden, willful reckless driving, $500, 90 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 1 year, $7,300 restitution, costs.
Alyssa N. Johnson, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500, 3 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 3 days served, 18 months’ probation, 120 hours’ community service, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Danielle Luna, negligent child abuse, $500, costs.
Isiah R. Williams, third-degree assault, 6 months’ probation, $1,627.07, 75 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Heather R. King, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Jake R. Short, false reporting, $150, costs.
Kasey L. Wingett, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Damian Busskohl, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Marina Ramirez, failure to return library materials, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Percy M. Weaver, third-degree assault on a health care professional — two counts.
Cory D. Sanders, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Ronald Howland, assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, first-degree false imprisonment.
Charles E. Loughman, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Speeding violations
Molly R. Sanchez, $125, costs. Erin L. Cook, $25, costs. Nicholas C. Nelson, $25, costs. Angel S. Vargas Rivas, $25, costs. Tyler J. Kester, $25, costs. Ruth A. MacDonaugh, $25, costs. Jesus Paredes Ramirez, $25, costs. Stephen O. Tucker, $25, costs. Carlos M. Escuela, $75, costs. Eric A. Haase, $125, costs. Ashlei N. Bower, $125, costs.
Other citations
Andrew D. Johnson, commercial driver’s license violation, load contents violation, $200, costs. Adrien R. Barrera, no valid registration, $25, costs. Scott A. Loges, unlawful/fictitious plates, expired in-transit decal, $100, costs. Miranda L. Roberts, no valid registration, $25, costs. Joan M. Wright, overtaking/passing violation, $25, costs. Iris N. Sotelo, careless driving, no operator’s license, $175, costs. Aiden R. Hader, negligent driving, $75, costs. Patti J. Bretschneider, negligent driving, $75, costs. Sara L. Czarnick, following too closely, $50, costs. Denny J. Andrade Martinez, careless driving, $100, costs. Nicholas S. Oltmer, no valid registration, $25, costs. Austin R. Klabenes, speeding, traffic control signal violation, $100, costs. Tiffany L. Pinkelman, following too closely, $50, costs. Shadonna D. Davenport, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Nour Kouatli, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Marysue Rentfro, no valid registration, $25, costs. Araminta Sierra, no valid operator’s license, $75 costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.