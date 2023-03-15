Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Joshua Andrews, 44, to Michelle Jacob, 42. Tyrel Whalen, 32, to Jenna Buoy, 35.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Kayle Johnson v. Ryan Johnson.
Criminal case judgments
Mercedes L. Divis, 34, 300 Brentwood Drive, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense (two counts), 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 28 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, $108 restitution, costs.
Marc Doupnik, 34, Humphrey, driving without an ignition interlock, driving under the influence — second offense, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Tyce J. Deboard, false reporting, disturbing the peace, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, $500, costs.
Austin L. Mach, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Marty L. Marchand, driving under suspension, $250, costs.
Jose R. Martinez, driving under the influence, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Destiny T. Tumbs, reckless driving, driving during revocation, 5 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Alicia Williams, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Dylan M. Lingenfelter, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, $800, costs.
Elliot B. Anderson, driving under the influence — second offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
Travis R. Keller, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Francisco Blanco, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Enrique Diaz, driving under the influence — second offense, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
Dillon J. Shaw, driving under the influence, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Linda S. Spires, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Rosalio Dominguez Jimenez, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Miguel Hernandez Jr., driving under the influence, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Elijah S. Gonzalez, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
James T. Houska, reckless driving, $250, costs.
Bryce C. Sydow, driving under the influence — second offense, reckless driving, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, $750, costs.
Erik Simpson, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Carter S. Wagner, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Troy L. Pearson, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Rhonda E. Wright, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Kasey M. Fry, driving under the influence of drugs, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, costs.
City ordinance violations
Tanner Board, fishing permit violation, $100, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Yasiim S. Bribieseca, driving under the influence — fourth offense.
Corwin M. Latchie, driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense.
Kenneth J. Rath, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Rashid D. Perry, escape.
Adeyemi O. Aboyade-Cole, possession of methamphetamine (over 28 grams) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance — two counts.
Felicia Soulliere, second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more), theft by deception ($5,000 or more).
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Sean Hansen, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $3,084.75, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Donna Zerbe, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $348.78, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Janel Burival, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,710.43, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Andrew D. Brewer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $954.80, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. John R. Chadek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $909.87, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Jeremy R. Hetrick, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,256.60, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Monica S. Marino, Norfolk, and Blake Kitto, Winside, plaintiff awarded $1,409.07, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Nicolas Samano, $200, costs. Kimberly K. Benson, $26, costs. Avery J. Coffey, $25, costs. Francisco Blanco — two counts, $150, costs. Lochlan J. Simonson, $300, costs. Garrett J. Long, $25, costs. Erisdan Caraballo Sanchez, $125, costs. Wesley J. Lange, $75, costs. Jose A. Rivera, $25, costs. Ethan S. Brehm, $75, costs. Drew T. Young, $25, costs. Douglas D. Liess, $25, costs. Kelcie M. Ferry, $25, costs. Melany N. Ruiz, $75, costs. Miguel Hernandez Marino, $25, costs. Mary C. Single, $200, costs. Yesenia Roubideaux Reifeil, $75, costs. Jason S. Tilton, $75, costs. Stacey M. Mitchell, $125, costs.
Other citations
Eliud E. Diaz, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Bryan L. Baker, unlawful parking — two counts, $100, costs. De’ondria M. Richardson, unlawful parking, $50, costs. Jacob L. Whitney, negligent driving, $75, costs. Ronald F. Forslund, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Omay Campina Bonachea, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jaime A. Barrios, no passing zone violation, $25, costs. Andrew G. Cooper, no valid registration, $25, costs. Caidence E. Bethards, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Alicia G. Figueroa, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Julian I. Alejos Bueno, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Zachary H. Price, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Enrique Contreras Guerrero, traffic control signal violation, no valid operator’s license, $150, costs. Kaylee A. Koch, improper turn, $25, costs. Eduardo C. Cruz, no valid registration, $25, costs. Delno R. Fuelberth, following too closely, $50, costs. Kinsley K. Carr, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.