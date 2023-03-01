Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Zachary Miller, 35, to Kyleen Hays, 34. Gary Becker, 78, to Rozella Erb, 79. David Kemp, 53, to Amy Lee, 48.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Eric Jones v. Felicia Jones.
Criminal case judgments
Robert Edwards, 55, Madison County Jail, attempted robbery, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for 131 days served, $40 restitution, costs.
Paul S. Kerley, 52, 409 S. Ninth St., possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence — second offense, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
Kevin E. Romero, 34, Neligh, delivery of methamphetamine, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 12 days served, costs.
Joyce Richardson, 75, 223 W. Monroe Ave., attempted delivery of hydrocodone, $50, $152 restitution, costs.
Edward L. Childress, 39, 110 E. Phillip Ave., obstructing a police officer, third-degree assault, 15 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 115 days served, costs.
Lyle J. Frisch, 50, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 79 days served, costs.
Jeremy J. Heiderman, 36, Madison County Jail, first-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a police officer, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), 9 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 75 days served, costs.
Lindy R. Rath, 38, Madison County Jail, attempted possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 8 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 67 days served, costs.
Kimberly A. Williams, 40, Meadow Grove, probation revocation on the conviction of attempted delivery of methamphetamine, 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 115 days served, costs.
Tyler L. Brandt, 25, Madison County Jail, third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 22 days served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Bryan L. Corley, 47, Madison County Jail, attempted terroristic threats, third-degree assault, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 45 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Samantha Buffington, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — two counts, $500, $201.12 restitution, costs.
Dylan M. Aufdengarten, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, 5 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Marisa R. Jenkins, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Tegan O. Mclean, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, $300, costs.
Brandon Baker, inhaling intoxicating substances, $200, costs.
Mary B. Wilson, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $150, costs.
Sara A. Sohl, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
City ordinance violations
Veronica Perez-Gomez, theft of library materials, costs.
Erik A. Simpson, theft of library materials, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Bradley M. Miller, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving during revocation.
Jason J. Schade, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of child pornography.
Travis Belina, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more).
Jason E. Mahoney, second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more).
Sriphrai Snedeker, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel J. Hubbs, possession of a controlled substance.
Gerald J. Hasebroock, possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry A. Yelli, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Shannon Robeson, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,630.95, interest, fees, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Denise A. Friesen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $217.03, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Yajaira E. Urquidez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $795.25, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Heather Suckstorf, Meadow Grove, plaintiff awarded $564.63, interest, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Dylan E. Osborne, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $220.01, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Duanea N. Hanks, Madison, plaintiff awarded $6,150.26, costs.
Speeding violations
Jacob L. Whitney, $25, costs. Ariel M. Benazo, $125, costs. Fernando D. Cantera Garcia, $25, costs. Kemper R. Schaub, $25, costs. Nicholas E. Smith, $75, costs. Ma G. Acuna Carbajal, $125, costs. Johan J. Rojas, $125, costs.
Other citations
Lisa K. Hernandez, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Hailey E. Bos, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Chad L. Guernsey, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Alberto Bermudez Lopez, no valid registration, $25, costs. Olete M. Henderson, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Terry Orr, overweight on axle, $150, costs. Patrick A. Neesen, no valid registration, $25, costs. Jennifer A. Blevins, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Joaquin I. Arias, no valid registration, $25, costs. Katty J. Garcia, no valid operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Daniel L. Powell, negligent driving, $75, costs. Keith K. Doerneman, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Maria Hernandez Morales, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Iber Reyes, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Michelle L. Sawyer, no valid registration, $25, costs.
* * *
