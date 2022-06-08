Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Jacob Coles, 33, to Mary Sanders, 28. Cole Wemhoff, 23, to Sydney Folken, 22. Holden Vavricek, 23, to Cassie Jensen, 24. Kurt Veik, 35, to Lisa Sims, 43. Seth Osnes, 30, to Haley Petracek, 27.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Kyle J. Walter, 32, Madison County Jail, assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 97 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Wendy M. How, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Erica L. Stephenson, minor in possession, $300, costs.
Emily M. Anderson, first-degree criminal trespassing, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 14 days served, costs.
Jamie Howell, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Ashley N. Oliver, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, $200, costs.
Paydon S. Winegar, minor misrepresenting age to obtain liquor, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Kristine K. Monk, unsanitary kennel, no pet license — three counts, barking dog — three counts, $85, costs.
Karra G. Moore, harboring a cross dog or cat, animal at large, $265, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jesse J. Luetkenhaus, possession of a controlled substance.
Terron M. Nelson, first-degree assault.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Jay D. Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,001.87, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Tonya F. Plessel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $141, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jason Kucera, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $305, interest, fees, costs.
Accounts Management v. Budd Sholes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,592.80, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Myrian Jackson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $534.52, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Maria T. Garcia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,471.95, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Juan Verdecia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,283.67, costs.
Absolute Resolutions v. Diana C. Viera, Madison, plaintiff awarded $7,770.06, costs.
Accounts Management v. Noah Marshall, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,745.45, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Yinaidis Batista, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,481.57, interest, fees, costs.
L.F. Noll v. Dayana Vetter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,246.69, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Nancy Barnes, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $6,998.58, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Sarrah Ellwanger, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $184.88, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Jason Bollig, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $628.08, costs.
Speeding violations
Jocelyne Arreola, $75, costs. Ryan J. Graverholt II, $25, costs. Robert A. Christensen, $75, costs. Mary N. Otero, $125, costs. Dylan Voss, $125, costs. Dustin M. Geu, $125, costs. Jovani F. Jaquez, $125, costs. Dylan W. Hamilton, $200, costs. Seth C. Anson, $75, costs. Brenda K. Wiese, $75, costs. Louis E. Azcunaga, $25, costs. Darlene J. Morales, $25, costs. Angela L. White, $75, costs. Nga Reh, $125, costs. Byron E. Hall, $125, costs. Santiago Reyes Cervantes, $125, costs. Jaiden D. Roberts, $25, costs.
Other citations
Rosina Tilden, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Tsogolo M. Sharra, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Jerimiah Hupke, following too closely, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, $175, costs. Dillion A. Lear, failure to use turn signal, $25, costs. Esther M. Murrietta, no license on person, speeding, $150, costs. Jacob G. Dartman, commercial driver’s license violation, $50, costs. Jorge A. Serrano Garcia, no operator’s license, speeding, $150, costs. William P. Hahn, fictitious plates, no valid registration, $75, costs. Miah A. Lawver, no valid registration, $25, costs. Eric J. Venable, fictitious plates, no proof of insurance, $150, costs. Jose D. Carrillo-Diego, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Barry L. Nelson, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs.
Brianna Gonzalez Figueroa, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Mary K. Gazca, following too closely, $50, costs. Trace D. Mahoney, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Hannah R. Ottis, stop sign violation, handheld wireless communication device violation, child restraint violation, $300, costs. Leonard L. Vogel, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Suzanne M. Falk, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Carol J. Hanlin, following too closely, $50, costs. Jennifer Tino-Melchor, no valid registration, $25, costs. Mary Otero, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Jose M. Contreras-Aleman, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Todd E. Kuenzi, following too closely, $50, costs. Diedrick D. Ulrich, improper turn, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.