Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Carey Bowser, 53, to Delisha Barg, 42. Joseph Lomas, 27, to Andrea Lloyd, 26.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Xavier T. Bordeaux, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), possession of marijuana, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, $300, costs.
Joseph A. Kleve, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief ($0-$500), disturbing the peace, 9 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Adrianna Arnold, minor in possession, $250, costs.
Timothy L. Stankoski, driving under the influence, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
William H. Lamm, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Joaquin Jaras Jr., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Ashley A. Hofmann, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Victoria L. Diaz, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, $175, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Dylan M. Aufdengarten, theft by deception ($0-$500) — third offense.
Trinidad Macias-Rangel, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, refusal to submit to a test — third offense.
Kevin J. Beard Jr., possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Civil case judgments
LVNV Funding v. Michele McCormick, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,748.26, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Dace Stanley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $379.24, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Alejandro Mora, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $277, interest, fees, costs.
DNF Associates v. William Ptacek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,300.90, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Caroline Sischo, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $436.41, interest, fees, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Lori Griffee, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $863.25, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One v. Adam J. Wolfe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,107.38, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Larry Bussey, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $844.39, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Alico Vetter, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $768.43, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Marcus Wells, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $760.08, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Kenneth Johnson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $603.10, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Karen Martinez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $12,097.83, interest, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Jon Hintz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,651.90, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Brian Throener, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,771.57, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Keithen Ragland, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $685.67, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Robert Goste, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,350, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Austin C. Warburton, $25, costs. Tonia J. Blain, $25, costs. Tyler J. Frederick, $75, costs. Amanda M. Ford, $25, costs. Daniel R. Gonzalez, $20, costs. Raun R. Matteo, $125, costs. Christopher B. Sempek, $125, costs.
Other citations
Carmela G. Ruelas, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Sergio Serrano Salvador, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Robert P. Trombly, careless driving, failure to stay in lane, speeding, $326, costs. Jason A. Swanson, no trip permit, $35, costs. William J. Calhoon, violation of a no passing zone, speeding, $100, costs. Dulce E. Salgado, no valid registration, $25, costs. Cesar Morales, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Juan J. Bautista Castro, no valid operator’s license, $76, costs. Wyatt J. Hornik, careless driving, $100, costs. Christian R. Gallegos, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Blake L. Thompson, negligent driving, $75, costs. Emma S. Escoto Cox, stop sign violation, $75, costs. James P. Murphy, traffic control device violation, $25, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.