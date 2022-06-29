Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Matthew Schnebel, 26, to JoHannah Bergerson, 25. Dylan Bray, 24, to Makenna Frerichs, 25. Eric McPherson, 50, to Valory Reese, 43. Vann Henery, 24, to Rylie Volk, 24. Jeffrey Sallinger, 56, to Lai Hose, 40.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Diana Camacho v. Oscar Martinez Camacho. Samantha Sullivan-Ray v. Terence Ray. Tristan Plessel v. Chase Martens.
Criminal case judgments
Joshua G. Gunderson, 37, 408 S. 15th St., reckless driving, driving under the influence, $1,000, 60 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Jessica Arredondo, 28, 901 S. 16th St., third-degree domestic assault, child abuse by neglect, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served unless waived, 80 hours’ community service, costs.
Danielle D. Linn, 42, 922 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 9, possession of methamphetamine, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 31 days served unless waived, costs.
Andrew M. Strom, 39, Omaha, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, $500 fine, costs.
Jairo Ortega, 20, 704 N. Eighth St., revocation of probation for attempted terroristic threats, 3 months’ extended probation, curfew extended 3 months, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Kaylee C. Langley, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Chad L. Schwank, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
John T. Lund, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Enio Nuñez Velazquez, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Tanner D. Board, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, $300, $277.04 restitution, costs.
Duane J. Scholl, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Dylan A. Ahlman, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), $1,000, costs.
Michael Faustino Jr., driving under the influence — second offense, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, $1,000, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 36 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Leonard F. Carnes, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $660 restitution, costs.
Virginia Aviles-Salinas, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Juan Valadez, driving under suspension, $300, costs.
Efren Ignacio-Casimiro, leaving the scene of an accident, domestic assault causing bodily injury, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Bertha A. Benitez, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Hugo Quintanilla-Miranda, false reporting, 30 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Matthew L. Wilson, obstructing a police officer, minor in possession, $450, costs.
Cassier R. Prather, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kristina K. Forbes, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
Amanda B. Saunders, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 6 months’ probation, costs.
Jesse M. Prather, disturbing the peace — two counts, $300, costs.
Jason L. Jensen, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Kalin M. Bennett, obstructing a police officer, $500, costs.
Makenna J. Hanks, minor in possession, $300, vehicle impounded for 1 month, costs.
Rafe M. Grebin, disturbing the peace, $300, costs.
Miguel A. Ramirez Adame, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Bradley M. Miller, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 90 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, $1,000, costs.
Amber R. Bruguier, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), negligent child abuse, 3 days in the Madison County Jail, 24 months’ probation, $14 restitution, costs.
Ana M. Romero Vizcaino, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), $250, $120 restitution, costs.
Estevan Sanchez, driving under suspension, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Yadiel Rodriguez-Rios, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Zachary Uehling, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 12 months, costs.
Keithen M. Ragland, driving under suspension — two counts, $200, costs.
Santiago R. Barritt, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Manuel Gonzalez-Arechiga, carrying a concealed weapon, $500, costs.
Phillip A. Hermese, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Travis J. Stanley, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $200, costs.
Sabrina M. Herchenbach, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Joseph K. Schlenz, driving under the influence, $500, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Renato Diaz-Crispin, driving under the influence, $500, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Coy L. Billeter, driving under the influence, $500, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Suzanne M. Falk, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Morgan R. Cullen, disturbing the peace, $100, costs.
Dishanti L. Jones, minor in possession, $200, costs.
Adrian Gallegos, minor in possession, $500, costs.
Rafael Mendez-Barrera, possession of marijuana, $300, costs.
City ordinance violations
Juan Hernandez, no pet license, no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large, harboring a cross dog or cat, $145, costs.
Amber M. Rodriguez, no proof of rabies vaccination, no pet license, $10, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Blaize A. Warnick, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more), possession of a controlled substance.
Sara A. Bauer, possession of a controlled substance.
Rachael L. Lambley, possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly A. Doyle, assault by strangulation, third-degree assault on an officer.
Jose A. Leon, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony.
Sean Spraungel, fugitive from justice.
Maurice D. Taylor, third-degree domestic assault — second offense.
Logan C. Evans, conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony.
Civil case judgments
Capital One Bank v. Anthony J. Squire, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,640.63, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Garth Ferris, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $305, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Tyler Labenz, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $271.32, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Andres Sola, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $445, interest, fees, costs.
First Portfolio Ventures v. Sandra Martinez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $2,859.99, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Rebecca Sonnier, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,258.95, interest, fees, costs.
Onemain Financial Group v. Mark Hoffart, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $9,762.78, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Maykel Sanchez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,234.56, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jared Steadman, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $342, interest, fees, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Adam Christians, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,086.49, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Christian Lopez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $645.50, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Kerri Bullock, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $242.18, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Saul Ibarra Trevino, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $203, interest, fees, costs.
National Account Systems of Omaha v. Efrain Sebastian, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $9,321.15, costs.
Resurgent Receivables v. Jeff Houdek, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $860.30, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Edgar A. Mora, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,304.90, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Jacob A. Hoffman, $75, costs. Braden A. Feddern, $25, costs. Roye E. Grey, $125, costs. Jay E. Musil, $75, costs. Leon H. Jameson, $25, costs. Heather R. Schomer, $25, costs. Jordan L. Boruch, $25, costs. Aung Pyo, $25, costs. Heather J. Comer, $25, costs. Jesus G. Mancillas, $200, costs. Andres Escobedo-Rodriguez, $125, costs. Jerisha V. Jackson, $125, costs. Shirley J. Lemm, $75, costs. Joel Mercado, $75, costs. James T. Neidig, $125, costs. Chelsea L. Carman, $75, costs. Francisco A. Juan, $125, costs. Dillon K. Smith, $25, costs. Elizabeth M. Garcia, $75, costs. Dismell Palmer Serpa, $25, costs. Hunter J. Krause, $300, costs. Stuart Jackson, $75, costs. Luke J. Buckner, $25, costs. Candace K. Podany, $25, costs. Oscar A. Tadeo, $25, costs. Chace J. Halsey, $25, costs. Shelly R. Hobbs, $25, costs. Josue L. Sarduy Mitjans, $25, costs. Arian Hernandez, $25, costs. Evan G. Brandt, $125, costs. Kimberly J. Lacey, $25, costs. Natali L. Toupin, $125, costs. Troy Vatanasombat, $75, costs. Mary E. Liss, $75, costs. Aaron J. Becker, $125, costs.
Other citations
Rolando Quevedo, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license, $175, costs. Ramiro Xorxe Garcia, no operator’s license, $350, costs. Francisco Ayala-Lopez, possession of a fictitious identification card, $50, costs. Yelba Herrera, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Alfonso Salvador-Turquiz, no operator’s license, $125, costs. Jacob R. Kittle, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Dustin R. Meyer, fictitious plates, no proof of insurance, $150, costs. Cassandra K. Thomson, no proof of insurance, improper lane change, $125, $500 restitution, costs. Christopher R. Hutson, no proof of insurance, expired in-transit decals, $175, costs. Jose Perez-Serafin, no operator’s license, $500, costs. John M. Rusk Jr., no valid registration, $25, costs. Dolores Zaragoza, no valid registration — two counts, $75, costs. Osbald Comparan Rodriguez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Tyler E. Krajicek, overweight on axle, registration violation, $1,000, costs. Rosa M. Pedraza Sanchez, passing a stopped emergency vehicle without caution, failure to use child passenger restraint, no operator’s license, $200, costs. Eduin I. Chalu, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Cody J. Sutton, fictitious plates, $50, costs. Gissel Hernandez Zaragoza, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Encarnacion Quixon-Tomas, no valid operator’s license, traffic control signal violation, $150, costs. Pedro Cruz Campos, no valid operator’s license, speeding, $150, costs. Carson G. Gubbels, negligent driving, $75, costs. Raul A. Portillo, stop sign violation, $75, costs.
Nathaniel A. Doud, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Jolene M. Reeves, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. America Rodriguez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Alicia J. Luff, no valid registration, $26, costs. Chase M. Buettner, commercial motor vehicle license violation, $100, costs. Pedro Perez Castro, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jennifer L. Sharp, failure to use seat belt, $25, costs. Randolph L. Luellman, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Daniel R. Scheil, steering mechanism violation, coupling device violation, $100, costs. Greg W. Timmerman, load capacity violation, $100, costs. Kenneth A. Doyle, overweight on axle, $150, costs. Deric E. John, window tint violation, $25, costs. Alyssa C. Sullivan, failure to use seat belt, speeding, $50, costs. Noe Manuel Sotelo Flores, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Jean Islaire St. Charles, failure to yield right of way, $100, costs. Drawver J. Estrada Lopez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Marco A. Fonseca Aguilera, expired/fictitious in-transit decals, $25, costs. Shirley C. Freiburghouse, unsafe backing, $25, costs. James E. Batt, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Gustabo I. Aldana, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Gabriel E. Vigil, failure to yield right of way, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Kimberly J. Miller, no valid registration, no operator’s license on person, no seat belt, $75, costs. Kevin R. Hoffman, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Tracy L. Owens, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Jaxon G. Lipker, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs.
