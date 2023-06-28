Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Danielle Lammers v. Tracy Lammers. Troy Vaughan v. Melanie Vaughan. Lewis Vignon Adoun v. Aliatou Fagbohoun. Stefan Christ Sr. v. Kerry Christ. Douglas Phipps v. Jennifer Phipps. Jessica Arredondo v. Francisco Arredondo.
Criminal case judgments
Jeray J. Four Cloud, 20, Madison County Jail, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 32 to 38 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 132 days served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, $4,628.36 restitution, costs.
Robert B. Waite, 38, 512 Hastings Ave., theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), resisting arrest, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 26 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 40 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 6 months, $500, $60 restitution, costs.
Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., probation violation on the convictions of attempted assault by strangulation, obstructing a police officer, 3-year probation term extended 9 months.
Adelio Munoz-Lopez, 33, Wayne, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, attempted failure to appear, 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 5 days served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Crystal Legate, 48, 1205 W. Phillip Ave., possession of methamphetamine, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 11 days served, 1 year of postrelease supervision, costs.
Jennifer Perrin, 41, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Jason L. Jensen, 46, 1205 S. Eighth St., possession of methamphetamine, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 41 days served, 1 year of postrelease supervision, costs.
Jeffrey R. Furst, 48, 2210 Sunset Ave., theft by deception ($501-$1,499), 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, $25,000 restitution, costs.
Michael K. Keck, 36, Ainsworth, driving under the influence (refusal of test) — second offense, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 2 days served, license revoked for 15 years, $1,000, costs.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Lukus T. Johnson, criminal mischief ($501-$1,499), criminal mischief ($0-$500), 120 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Shane M. Bullock, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $250, $88.06 restitution, costs.
Sara E. Abler, reckless driving, $500, costs.
Shane A. Sleister, driving under suspension — two counts, $200, costs.
Abelardo Rivera Aviles, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Latitus Menyweather, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Andrez S. Espitia, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Kevin R. Buchan, driving under the influence, 12 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Shealynn N. Palmer, criminal mischief ($0-$500), $150, costs.
Christopher E. Anderson, protection order violation, 9 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 96 days served, costs.
Sergio A. Gaviria Zapata, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper vehicle lighting, $125, costs.
City ordinance violations
Kiana N. Garcia, theft of library materials, $69.96 restitution, costs.
Dominique J. Gonzalez, theft of library materials, $26.98 restitution, costs.
Monica M. Schnebel, no dog/cat license, no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large, failure to remove animal waste, $50, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jose A. Leon, theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999).
Samuel T. Vice, driving during revocation.
Travis J. Lewis, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Dion M. Hood, first-degree sexual assault.
Civil case judgments
Professional Choice Recovery v. Stefanie Lee, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $155.90, interest, fees, costs.
Spring Oaks Capital SPV v. Erika Velez, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,724.97, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Justin Dvorak, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $201.54, interest, fees, costs.
Spring Oaks Capital SPV v. Nelly Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,571.40, costs.
Spring Oaks Capital SPV v. Josiah Hanks, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,191.21, costs.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Kelli J. Rodriguez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $707.79, costs.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Michael D. Dougherty, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,566.83, costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. Jeremy K. Stanley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,695.87, costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. Robert P. Simonsen, Spencer, plaintiff awarded $6,849.72, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Troy Roberts, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $275.38, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. Leuvis Leyva, Madison, plaintiff awarded $356.61, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Katty J. Garcia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,755.74, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Jeanne I. Dickey, $75, costs. Kevin M. Maldonado Dimas, $25, costs. Luke J. Timmerman, $25, costs. Cornelius Claassen, $25, costs. Brenton K. Marksmeier, $75, costs. Blaine D. Brabec, $75, costs. John J. Dow, $125, costs. Scott A. Polen, $125, costs. Crosby A. Kath, $25, costs. Naseef M. Azan, $75, costs. Carter M. Tegeler, $25, costs. Larry J. Babel, $25, costs. Jason E. Hogancamp, $25, costs. Dakota W. Fox, $75, costs. Haley L. Riffey, $25, costs. Evan Orozco, $300, costs. Isaac N. Armendariz, $25, costs. Erika M. Geyer, $75, costs. Ariel E. Bryant, $25, costs. Antonia Soto, $25, costs. Lynda Uher, $125, costs. Keyton A. Frisch, $200, costs.
Other citations
Tyler M. Wright, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Blake R. Weinrich, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Reyna A. Acosta Godinez, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Patricia F. Walsh, disobeying stoplights, $75, costs. Jatziry M. Cepada Alfaro, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Salvado Tomas Pedro, no operator’s license, no valid registration, $125, costs. Gustavo Garzoria Jr., no operator’s license, $150, costs. Jennifer L. Fonseca, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Lukus T. Johnson, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Steven M. Loop, overweight on axle, $150, costs. Clyde J. McKenzie, braking violation, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $150, costs.
Rogoberto Carreto Escobar, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Keenan M. Lewis, no valid registration, $25, costs. Trevin C. Sukup, stop/yield sign violation, $75, costs. Michael W. Christiansen, overweight on axle, overweight capacity plates, $50, costs. Aaron K. Metcalf, marking violation, farm registration violation, $150, costs. Dylan J. Newkirk, no valid registration, $25, costs. Mark T. Leggett, careless driving, speeding, $300, costs. Christian G. Corrales, negligent driving, $75, costs. Keean D. Cruise, following too closely, $50, costs. Jose D. Caldera, no valid registration, $25, costs. Francisco R. Sobrino Diaz, no valid operator’s license, no valid registration, $100, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.