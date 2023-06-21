Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Matthew Baan Hofman, 39, to Felicia Reed, 32. Bradley Miller, 37, to Joann Warford, 54. Joshua Gnat, 25, to Morgan Andersen, 26. Lucas Winkelbauer, 31, to Jayde Olson, 27. Corey Sholes, 32, to Michelle Lashley, 38.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Denise K. Cottrill, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Shelly L. Norton, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Jennifer L. Phipps, second-degree trespass, $100, costs.
Kael R. Prince, second-degree trespass, $100, costs.
Juan Villarreal, procuring alcohol to a minor, $500, costs.
Richard J. Goding, disorderly conduct, littering, $100, costs.
Alex M. Isom, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100, costs.
Travis L. Christiansen, driving under the influence, 10 days in the Madison County Jail, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Joshua M. Steiner, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $400, costs.
Brent A. Janzen, resisting arrest, criminal mischief ($0-$500), disturbing the peace, 70 days in the Madison County Jail, 12 months’ probation, costs.
Daniel W. Vinson, third-degree assault, obstructing a police officer, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 24 days served, costs.
Braeden K. Steffen, procuring alcohol to a minor, $1,000, costs.
Megan M. Mahlin, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $200, $100 restitution, costs.
Kathleen F. Miller, driving under the influence, 8 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Tara Studnicka, driving under suspension, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Cindy M. Cooper, leaving the scene of an accident, $500, costs.
Jennifer L. Osborn, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 2 years, $1,000, costs.
City ordinance violations
Irma Arango, theft of library materials, $28.94 restitution, costs.
Scott B. Blakeman, theft of library materials, costs.
Cassandra De La Cruz, theft of library materials, costs.
Richard W. Lehmann, theft of library materials, costs.
Maria C. Marino, no dog/cat license, no proof of rabies vaccination, $60, costs.
Andrea L. Burbach, dangerous dog at large, dog at large — fourth offense, $420, costs.
Kathy R. Wik, dangerous dogs — two counts, $700, costs.
Justis J. Calkins, harboring a cross dog or cat, no proof of rabies vaccination, $515, costs.
Stacey K. Lowe, harboring a cross dog or cat, no proof of rabies vaccination, no dog/cat license, $510, $144.28 restitution, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Melissa A. Divis, possession of a controlled substance.
Cody R. Johnson, first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Dennis C. Sheaks, burglary.
Daniel W. Vinson, terroristic threats.
Jake A. Winterburn, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Civil case judgments
Capital One v. Samantha J. Sorrel, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,693.75, costs.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Adrian Montes, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $11,654.59, costs.
CKS Prime Investments v. Regan K. Jensen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,047.64, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Raymond J. Kopejtka, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $467.60, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jessica A. Figueroa, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $188.12, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Bernadino Gusman, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $640.67, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Ryan Mueller, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $87.65, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Oscar Flores, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $454.79, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kimberly M. Kleinschmit, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $210, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Brenda K. Landholm, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $190, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Taija Y. Riley, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,593.71, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Maria D. Tapia, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $4,289.97, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jared D. Thompson, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $219.45, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Maribel Gonzalez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $29.65, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Austin Glidden, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $475.20, interest, fees, costs.
Speeding violations
Lindsey R. Smith, $25, costs. Guillermo Guerra Rodriguez, $25, costs. Nicholas F. Boyle, $125, costs. Ethan J. Schoenenberger, $25, costs. Scott Kamrath, $125, costs. Elizabeth Hernandez Gallardo, $125, costs. Sarah N. Evans, $25, costs. Alfredo I. Cortez, $25, costs. Caustin W. Hill, $25, costs.
Other citations
Damian J. Lecompte, no proof of insurance, $100, costs. Rosina K. Tilden, failure to yield right of way, $25, costs. Gabriela E. Rangel, failure to yield right of way, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. Cole W. Fundus, negligent driving, $75, costs. Michael J. Tabbert, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Shemekia K. McNeal, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Larry L. Ford, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Casey A. Morford, no valid registration, no operator’s license, $100, costs. Gary J. Wise, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Valerie Denny, no valid registration, failure to appear, $75, costs. Drake M. Born, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Evan B. Pinkston, following too closely, $50, costs. Brittany N. Williams, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dire J. Teboe, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Linda R. Daniels, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Cheri J. Downie, driving on the wrong side of the highway, $25, costs. Logan J. Reynolds, unlawful display of plates, no headlights, $75, costs. Miguel Gonzalez Toscano, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Scott C. Sawyer, stop sign violation, $76, costs.
* * *
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.