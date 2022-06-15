Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Derek Siedschlag, 29, to Morgan Bruhn, 27. Jesse Jackson, 29, to Victoria Lohan, 19. Brandon Hegeholz, 34, to Tracy Peitz, 29. Walker Heppner, 20, to Isces Langdeaux, 20.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Jennifer Boutin v. Aaron Henrickson. Danielle Whitley v. Jason Whitley.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Charles D. Caruso, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $1,000, costs.
Kyle C. Kirstine, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 120 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Dana D. Croghan, open alcohol container, $50, costs.
Mary L. Griffith, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Mario A. Watson, possession of marijuana, careless driving, $400, costs.
Joshua S. Schmidt, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Diana L. Porras, driving under suspension, $500, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Justin D. Coolidge, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), 10 days in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Rashid D. Perry, obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace, 45 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Chad R. Raff, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500), $250, costs.
Ashley J. Titus, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Amber R. Bruguier, criminal mischief ($0-$500), 3 months in the Madison County Jail, costs.
Racyn R. Gonzalez, driving under the influence, $500, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Timothy Anderson, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, $1,000, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 5 years, costs.
Joaquin Jaras Jr., driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Angela N. Kortje, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 11 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
City ordinance violations
Jerri L. Hackett, barking dog, $15, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Sandra J. Harris, possession of a controlled substance.
Hunter Sonthana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Travis Johnson, driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving during revocation.
Jonathan W. Walter, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense.
John M. Lewis, possession of a controlled substance.
Nathaniel M. Gnewuch, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Eric Benavides, Madison, plaintiff awarded $313.74, fees, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Eric M. Sloan, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $115.12, interest, fees, costs.
Bank of America v. Patrick M. Jessen-McGrath, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $2,737.75, interest, costs.
Snap-On Credit v. Michael Johnson, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $11,532.79, interest, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Luis Martinez, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $6,798.04, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Sheila A. Kistner, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $719.91, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Adeline Mauldin, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $2,791.20, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Anthony Bartak, Madison, plaintiff awarded $1,377.89, interest, fees, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Ryan Sorensen, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,336.68, costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Adam J. Wolfe, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $3,098.53, costs.
Accredited Collection Service v. James B. Daake, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $5,056.06, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Andrea Arreguin, Madison, plaintiff awarded $3,432, interest, fees, costs.
Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Michelle Sawyer, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $254.49, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Dustin G. Kozak, $200, costs. Caleb J. Bradley, $25, costs. Nevaeh M. Lewis, $75, costs. Taylor F. Vickers, $200, costs. Jaina R. Lauridsen, $75, costs. Dino A. Alai, $75, costs. Kent A. Metschke, $25, costs. Ty A. Eiler, $25, costs. Samuel E. Vega, $200, costs. Gracie R. Stoffel, $25, costs. James E. Lewis, $25, costs. Jayson P. Weaver, $125, costs.
Other citations
Kenneth S. Johnson, exhibition driving, $50, costs. Crystal L. Legate, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Michael D. Hull, no registration in vehicle, $25, costs. George H. Gerken, no registration in vehicle, speeding, $100, costs. Jose G. Martinez Torres, no operator’s license, speeding, $150, costs. Miguel A. Cruz Perez, no operator’s license, speeding, $150, costs. Yaniel Gallardo Hernandez, no operator’s license, $75, costs. Andres Contreras, commercial motor vehicle load violation, $200, costs. Oscar Aguilar Sanguino, no operator’s license, speeding, $200, costs. Pamela L. Brunswick, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Lucas W. Hurlbert, no valid registration, $25, costs. Dorothy R. Nelson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Keith A. Wolken, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Layton C. Planer, following too closely, $50, costs. Mikah A. Wheeler, unsafe backing, $25, costs. Kyle I. Pflug, no valid registration, $25, costs.
The Daily News prints everything of record pertaining to judgments, decrees, filings, etc., and will not under any circumstances fail to print said record, regardless of its purport.