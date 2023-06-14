Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Austin Becker, 29, to Alison Deck, 32. Scott Cleveland, 48, to Sonya Cheney, 43.
Madison County District Court
Filing for divorce
Vianey Alvarado v. Yordan Gomez. Taylor Sudbeck v. Samantha Sudbeck. Kelsey Christiansen v. Dallas Christiansen. Jared Hastings v. Ashley Hastings.
Madison County Court
Criminal case judgments
Zachariah A. Andrews, harassment protection order violation, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 26 days served, costs.
Hunter R. Clement, minor in possession, $300, license impounded for 30 days, costs.
Timothy R. Jensen, domestic assault causing bodily injury, 14 days in the Madison County jail with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Francisco J. Lara, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 12 days served, 24 months’ probation, license revoked for 24 months, $1,000, costs.
Lawrence E. McGrath, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, 9 months’ probation, $300, costs.
Stephanie D. Perez, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Jose A. Zavala, disturbing the peace, 9 months’ probation, $350, costs.
Paul J. Country, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Dustin G. Carman, driving under suspension, $100, costs.
Tara Batenhorst, driving under the influence, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
Carlos L. Estrada Aguilar, fishing permit violation, hunting/fishing violation, $250, costs.
Nelson A. Domingo Sandoval, fishing permit violation, hunting/fishing violation, $225, costs.
Derek A. Retzlaff, driving under the influence, 9 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, $500, costs.
Gladis Lemus-Sierra, driving under the influence — two counts, 15 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 6 months, $500, costs.
Dillon D. Santee, possession of drug paraphernalia, plates not visible, $125, costs.
Zakary W. Danekas, reckless driving, $200, costs.
Joseph A. McDaniel, driving under the influence — second offense, 10 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, license revoked for 18 months, $500, costs.
David W. Bennett, second-degree trespass, $200, costs.
Ronald Bartak, disturbing the peace, $500, costs.
Elriana L. Jennings, second-degree criminal trespass, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 12 months’ probation, $500, costs.
Jonathan M. Humphries, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), 7 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, probation to the court for 1 month, license revoked for 1 year, $500, costs.
Zayde Tauil, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), $250, $164.97 restitution, costs.
City ordinance violations
Cordell E. Harthoorn, littering, $25, costs.
Xavier T. Bordeaux, animal at large, $15, costs.
Felony cases bound over to district court
Dominique J. Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation ($500-$1,499).
Joshua L. Johnson, driving during revocation.
Raquel L. Wright, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation.
Kelly J. Red Tomahawk, terroristic threats — two counts, first-degree false imprisonment — two counts, possession of a destructive device, possession of a controlled substance, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Orin O. Saul, assault by strangulation, first-degree false imprisonment.
Speeding violations
Zoe I. Daugherty-Chaney, $25, costs. Regan D. Kucera, $25, costs. Gabriel Fradella, $200, costs. Claudia Saldivia Castro, $200, costs. Jessica D. Hoeft, $75, costs. Gary E. Parker, $75, costs. McKenna Ohlrich, $25, costs. Ashley K. Zollars, $25, costs. Cristal Casanova, $25, costs.
Other citations
Gavin A. Cramm, following too closely, $50, costs. Reed E. Anderson, stop sign violation, $75, costs. Leobardo Saldana Castaneda, no valid registration, ATV on a city street, $75, costs. Shari M. Tjeerdsma, wrong way, no valid operator’s license, $100, costs. James W. Woodall, no valid registration, $25, costs. Xavier Bordeaux, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Anita M. Meyer, no valid registration, $25, costs. Michael J. Janovec, failure to yield right of way, $100, costs. Brian M. Anderson, careless driving, $100, costs. Pierce Nally, no valid registration, $25, costs. Debra K. Koehler, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Jonathan G. Glaser, traffic control signal violation, $75, costs. Ashley N. Hutson, no valid registration, $26, costs. Araminta S. Rios, no valid operator’s license, $75, costs. Luis Hernandez Broton, no operator’s license, $75, costs.
