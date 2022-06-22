Madison County Clerk’s Office
Marriage licenses
Cameron Carney, 23, to Megan Means, 22.
Madison County District Court
Criminal case judgments
Christopher Wood, 39, Madison County Jail, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 138 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Lindsay M. Johnson, 38, Lincoln, second-degree assault, child abuse, 10 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 13 days served, costs.
Matthew V. Vaughan, 37, 112 N. Ninth St., driving under the influence — fourth offense, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 7 days served, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Michael J. Fowler, 31, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., possession of methamphetamine, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 22 days served, unless waived, costs.
Rick C. Stoffer, 65, 900 S. Second St., possession of methamphetamine, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 9 days served, 24 months’ probation, $1,000, costs.
Ashley M. Ramirez, 34, 607 Cedar Ave., No. 25, delivery of methamphetamine, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 75 days served, unless waived, costs.
Bailey Dice, 24, Seward, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, 30 days to be served immediately, $3,197 restitution, costs.
William Carpenter, 51, Madison, third-degree assault, 1 year in the Madison County Jail with credit for time served, costs.
Lyle J. Frisch, 49, Madison County Jail, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499) — third offense, second-degree criminal trespassing, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 62 days served, costs.
Maurico O. Luvene, 34, Madison County Jail, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 163 days served, costs.
Madison County Court
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services v. Amanda J. Lowe-Hasebroock, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $131.43, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amara K. Mulcahy, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $800, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Charlotte Lich, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $360.53, interest, fees, costs.
Resurgent Receivables v. Kent King, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $935.05, costs.
